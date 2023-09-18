Candidate Q&A – Decatur Board of Education, District 2, Post B

Share

Decatur, GA — Municipal elections are Nov. 7 and there are two candidates running for City Schools of Decatur Board of Education District 2, Post B: India Phipps Epps and Tracey Anderson.

To see a copy of the Decatur district maps, click here. If you are unsure who is on your ballot, you may find a sample ballot by clicking here to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

Decaturish gave each candidate running in the Nov. 7 elections a Q&A. A forum with the candidates in each race will be conducted virtually and uploaded to our Decaturish Facebook page and YouTube channel over the next three weeks. All Decaturish.com elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

Here are the responses of each candidate running for City Schools of Decatur Board of Education District 2, Post B. The answers have not been edited.

India Phipps Epps

What is your occupation?

Corporate Recruiter

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Winnona Park

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

My decision to seek a position on the school board is driven by my values and desire to make a positive impact on CSD students and the broader community. I was born and raised in Albany, a small city in South Georgia. I am the daughter of a public servant and an educator, who were passionate about their work and giving back to their community. Naturally, that commitment to community service and education was instilled in me. Over the years, I have been actively involved in various community organizations, as well as my children’s schools. I currently work as a corporate recruiter, and my profession is very people focused. It requires listening, gathering information and creating a positive work environment – skills that I would bring to the CSD school board.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My top three priorities are to: 1)Act in the best interest of our students, especially those who are not being served well or are overlooked. I will make certain that we are able to identify and support children who learn differently, particularly in the areas of literacy and math. 2) Maintain open lines of communication. It is important to have conversations and collaborate with students, parents, teachers and staff. I also see the value in establishing and maintaining relationships with community organizations, local commissioners, state legislators and neighborhood businesses. They can all contribute to the success of our schools. 3) Prioritize teacher well-being, competitive pay and professional development, so that they feel valued and able to use their expertise and creativity to meet the needs of all of our students.

What is CSD’s greatest strength?

CSD’s greatest strength is its people. Our students, parents, educators and community partnerships are what keep the momentum going. We are a diverse, inclusive, connected community, and we all want to see our children thrive. Strong communities build resilience in our kids.

What is CSD’s toughest challenge?

I want to help bridge gaps in communication. The recent listening sessions hosted by our Superintendent and the school board’s fall meeting are great first steps, but there is more that needs to be done.

Improving reading instruction and special education services has been a big topic of conversation in the last year or so. In what ways do you think the school board can help improve these services?

There should be a consistent and timely process in place to identify and provide intervention for students with special needs. CSD should ensure teachers have the training, support and resources needed to deliver high quality reading instruction and special education services. There should also be a coordinated approach to educating students. General and special education teachers should collaborate with reading coaches and other specialists – on a regular basis – to develop cohesive plans tailored to meet each student’s needs. School administrators should routinely engage with parents to ensure that they understand the plan and can provide feedback.

The school district’s budget is closing in on $100 million and has grown significantly in the last few years. In what ways do you think CSD should look to cut costs?

I believe that the budget needs to be reviewed regularly to identify areas that can be streamlined to reduce costs. We should seek out grants and identify community partners that can help supplement that budget.

How would you like to see the city and the school district work together to plan for future growth?

I think that it is important for the city and the school district to maintain open lines of communication. There should be transparency regarding future plans and ongoing challenges, so that they can work together to meet the needs of students and the community.

Although the school board lowered the millage rate this year, do you think the millage rate is putting a burden on homeowners? Do you think it should be lowered, remain the same, or should it be increased?

The impact of inflation is widespread, and it can impact families and school districts alike. CSD needs to maintain a balanced budget and keep up with the rising supply costs and staffing. The school board is tasked with ensuring that we have the funds to cover these costs and that our current budget is in line with districts comparable in size. It is imperative that our school district operates efficiently. The budget should be continuously reviewed to identify cost savings that do not compromise the quality of the education our students receive in our schools. I will work with the school board and city commissioners to maintain our standards of excellence while keeping Decatur affordable for families who call it home.

What will you do to advance equity and racial justice in City Schools of Decatur?

Advancing equity and racial justice is a huge endeavor that requires commitment and effort from everyone. As a school board member, I will regularly review CSD policies to ensure that they are aligned with equity and racial justice. It is important to me that we foster an environment where a broad range of perspectives are valued and respected. I will advocate for best in class instruction techniques and the equitable distribution of resources to guarantee that each child receives a high quality education in a positive, safe and inclusive environment. I support curriculum that includes diverse literature, history and perspectives.

Last school year, CSD began shifting the cost of AP and IB exams to families. Do you think CSD should cover the cost of the exams? Why or why not?

The school district has limited resources. While I feel that it is appropriate to ask families who are able to cover the cost of AP and IB exams to do so, no one should be denied the opportunity to take the exams. CSD should weigh the cost of the exam fees and consider a free or reduced cost to anyone that these fees would pose a financial burden to.

Earlier this year, the school board discussed a desire to convert two CSD-owned homes into duplexes. To what extent do you think the school district should be involved in providing affordable housing to school district employees?

Providing affordable housing to school district employees could be a really valuable incentive to help attract and retain talented educators and staff. CSD would need to establish clear criteria for who qualifies for housing, as well as a fair and transparent selection process. The district should also ensure that providing this benefit does not negatively impact the budget or other education-related priorities.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I promise to conduct myself in an ethical and transparent manner. I will listen to and address concerns, provide updates on the status of CSD goals and initiatives, and work closely with other board members to make decisions that are in the best interest of our students and school community.

Tracey Anderson

What is your occupation?

High school English teacher

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Oakhurst

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I tell my high school students they should learn something every day and they need to know the purpose of any activities we do. I ask my middle schooler what she has learned each school day. However, I worry that school is becoming a place where students turn on their devices but turn off their minds, while too many teachers try to figure out how to read and respond to emails, attend meetings and prepare for class, as well as get assignments graded and recorded. How will our students cultivate a love of learning and become critical thinkers if we imply that school is about completing on-line assignments and assessments? And how do we attract and retain new teachers if teaching is reduced to sitting at a computer hoping to get it all done? My husband and I are public school teachers who moved to Decatur in 2009. We wanted to live in a community with a school district we could trust with our daughter. I believe the City Schools of Decatur can serve as a model of what school today should be and should do. But we have to regain that trust in the school district to deliver on that educational foundation and those meaningful learning experiences for all our students. I have been teaching for more than twenty-five years. I have never wanted to leave the classroom. However, I have seen financial and instructional decisions move farther away from the classroom. In the last decade, I have served two terms as the elected teacher on a school leadership team. I am running to serve on the City Schools of Decatur Board of Education to offer the perspective of a teacher still working in the classroom. We trust our teachers with our children, we must trust our teachers with important decisions.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

First, I will focus on our students and their learning. Students have only one third grade or one ninth grade. They cannot wait weeks or months or years for us to figure out what they need now or how to fix a district-created problem like grading. Second, I will work to ensure that everyone — the board, the superintendent, parents, and residents — knows what is happening in the classroom, in the support areas, and in the Wilson Center each school day. Anyone working for CSD is working for our students, and we deserve to know what that looks like. We need to have staff evaluating their supervisors and teachers evaluating instructional support and administrators. Georgia public schools used to do this. Third, I will prioritize the role of the teacher in all matters of instruction. Teachers need to be asked what types of training and professional development they need. Teachers need to be given professional time for their professional development and professional work. Teachers spend the most amount of time with our students. We need them to be ready and able.

What is CSD’s greatest strength?

Our community of curious students as well as invested and diverse parents, residents, teachers, and staff make the City Schools of Decatur district a special place to live, work, and learn.

What is CSD’s toughest challenge?

CSD can do better to capitalize on our small district’s existing resources: finances, location, active community, and opportunities.

Improving reading instruction and special education services has been a big topic of conversation in the last year or so. In what ways do you think the school board can help improve these services?

The school board needs to understand what the school district currently offers, the rationale for these programs, the methods of delivery, and the specific ways we measure the efficacy of our reading instruction and special education services to know how we can improve these. I will start by asking about testing. We need to know how often students take MAP tests, how many MAP testing days take away from reading instruction or special education services, and why students take multiple MAP tests and state-produced tests. A student’s learning begins on the first day. Students should not have to wait days, weeks, or even months to receive the services they need. I will ask how the district plans for programs, support, and services at the end of the school year and during the summer so that we are moving as quickly as our students need us to move.

The school district’s budget is closing in on $100 million and has grown significantly in the last few years. In what ways do you think CSD should look to cut costs?

CSD needs to start with the classroom. When choosing to spend our students’ money, we need to ask this question: “What does ___________ (program or position or initiative) look like in the classroom?” If the board does not get an answer to that question and the expenditure is not directly used in the classroom or shown to have some discernible and measurable impact on students, we might not need to spend that money yet. I also think CSD needs to look at the resources we already have. Do we need to purchase a program when we can create one unique to our students’ needs? Do we need to create a salaried position if we have people and organizations that already offer services we can use?

How would you like to see the city and the school district work together to plan for future growth?

We have families who have grown up here and families who have moved here especially for our school district and city. We have to make sure that the school district is currently providing the educational experience parents expect in Decatur. Our school district has grown from 3,649 students in 2013 to 5,700 students today. We can learn from experience. What did the school district and city overlook in educating and transporting 2,000 more students? What will the city and school district look like in the next decade?

Although the school board lowered the millage rate this year, do you think the millage rate is putting a burden on homeowners? Do you think it should be lowered, remain the same, or should it be increased?

We know we need to pay teachers and staff. But do we know enough of what we are funding in and for the classroom and how we are determining the return on such investments? I don’t think so. Until we have a better understanding of what we are paying for in the name of education, I do not think I can defend any millage rate decision. From what I can see, the school board has begun to focus on clear financial practices and operations. Now we need to look at the students and the classrooms.

What will you do to advance equity and racial justice in City Schools of Decatur?

I will ensure that every student can access the education they deserve. Every student should grow as a reader, a writer, a thinker, and an active member of our school community. Students should not miss out on these opportunities because of race or socioeconomic factors. A tutor can cost as much as a hundred dollars an hour. Before school and after school tutoring opportunities at school might help, but what if students have family or work obligations? What if a student wants to participate in extracurricular activities, but has to choose between limited tutoring time and a sport or club? We need to determine what is working and make timely changes when things do not. The first reason cited in CSD’s 2023-2024 changed math pathways is “Participation in accelerated math pathways/courses in CSD is disproportionate by race.” What is the participation of the new enhanced algebra class at the middle school or the new math option(s) at the high school? And what are we doing if that participation has not changed, or if students are struggling? Students and families need to know the educational and extra-curricular opportunities available to all. Much of that awareness will not come from an email blast or an intercom announcement or a social media post. I think we have a lot of good work to do in making sure that students are not just told of new classes, tutoring opportunities, clubs, or sports, but also helped to participate.

Last school year, CSD began shifting the cost of AP and IB exams to families. Do you think CSD should cover the cost of the exams? Why or why not?

Performance on some of these exams can translate to thousands of tuition dollars. Exam scores can also result in college acceptance. And these exams allow us to see how students perform. Yes, CSD should cover the cost of exams. However, we may need to cap the number and require students to meet an attendance and work expectation.

Earlier this year, the school board discussed a desire to convert two CSD-owned homes into duplexes. To what extent do you think the school district should be involved in providing affordable housing to school district employees?

I understand the challenges of affordable housing for public school employees. Rent and house prices have nearly doubled in the last decade. However, I do not understand how CSD would determine which employees would be eligible for such housing if the school district were to offer it.. How long would an employee have to commit to working for the district? How much or how little would an employee have to make in order to be eligible? CSD can prioritize better pay for all as it moves forward with affordable housing for only a few. The school district can even try offering more financial opportunities for employees. For example, CSD could pay interested teachers to write curricular materials over the summer or offer more flexible tutoring options that private tutors do. The monthly morning Saturday School suggests we can do such things.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

We citizens and taxpayers must know how our and our students’ money is being spent, the thoughtful processes that inform school days and school years, and the important evaluations of our administration and instructional support staff as well as new programs and existing practices. I intend to make sure we all have this information. At the September 12th board meeting, the board chair recognized that “change takes time.” Change also requires doing things differently when necessary. I intend to help create this change through my perspective as a teacher still working in the classroom. I hope that my work with students speaks to my commitment to education.

