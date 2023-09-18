Candidate Q&A – Stone Mountain City Council

Share

Decatur, GA — Municipal elections are Nov. 7 and there are numerous candidates running for Stone Mountain City Council.

Stone Mountain City Council offices are all elected at-large, meaning everyone in the city votes in every race. Decaturish is listing all the candidates for each race in this article. If you are unsure who is on your ballot, you may find a sample ballot by clicking here to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

Decaturish gave each candidate running in the Nov. 7 elections a Q&A. A forum with the candidates in each race will be conducted virtually and uploaded to our Decaturish Facebook page and YouTube channel over the next three weeks. All Decaturish.com elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

Here are the responses from candidates running for Stone Mountain City Council. Not all the candidates responded to our Q&A. The answers have not been edited.

City Council Member Post 1

Note: Decaturish did not receive Q&A responses from incumbent City Council Member Gina Stroud-Cox, Beverly Howard-Patterson or Mike Schaaphok by our deadline. This article will be updated when those responses are received. Joan Monroe withdrew from the race.

Anita Bass

What is your occupation?

Customer Service Specialist

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Countryside Manor

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I’m a person of Integrity! Transparency! Grit! My family, Friends, Community, Church has played a huge part of weaving my life’s tapestry. I’m a wife of a retired army soldier, we have four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. I learned the importance of community very early in my life as a child, we learned the importance of helping each other, noone in the community did without, from a cup a sugar to a babysitter. The lessons has given me a different view on community and the value of not being a Me community but a We community.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Financial Accountability- Full disclosure of budget, project timelines and deadlines. Ask What, Why and When questions. The trustees deserve to know what we are doing with the yearly budget, splosh money, and be aware of all departements progress and expenditures. New Businesses- Encourage and Welcome new businesses into the community, tap into our local business community, support and promote sustainable practices. New businesses help reduce property taxes and bring visitors to our city to help support our local businesses. Community Ambassadors- Ambassadors are the voice for their community, they live and raise their children in the community, we need representatives from each community to have a seat at the table and share their concerns. The community is also the pulse of the community, if we lose the pulse, we can die as a community, we learn vital and crucial information from the voice and pulse of the community, the People!

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I have over 20 years of volunteer community service in my community and other communities. During my volunteer service I have been a leader in various projects in my neighborhood at Countryside Manor, after school community block parties, new fence, two new entrance signs, safety initiatives, monthly community meetings, future community appreciation day and a community voice to the city concerning community issues, Vice-Chair of Stone Mtn. Historic Preservation Commission, Director of Cross Culture Church Children’s Church ministry, 1st- 6th. grade students, Board member and Mentor, Daughters of the Promise mentoring program, for young girls, Board member of Clinton Ron Walker scholarships for H.S. students, two- years as the Civic Leader at Clarkston Community food pantry, through Hands on Atlanta, where I completed their Civic leadership program.

What is one thing this current council has done that you think has been a major success? What is one thing that you think has been a major failure?

Recently the council agreed to assign the 2nd phase of the Dekalb County Splosh money to 3 different areas in the city that is in need of major repairs. I think the current council has done poorly in communication with each other as well as the citizen, causing major lack of trust.

Stormwater management has been and seems like it will continue to be a major hurdle for the city. If elected, what steps will you take to ensure best practice in this area is being adhered to?

First hire an outside company that has a proven record of dealing with type of issue, have them due a comprehensive study and evaluation of the issues, in some cases it is imperative that you go out and get help, then allow the company selected to do a presentation to the community and allow the community to ask questions and then make an intelligent decision to move forward with a resolution to resolve not only the city problems, but local communities, dealing with stormwater issues.

There seems to be a lack of trust between the citizens and the council, recognizing that this can’t be solved by just one person. If elected, what steps would you take to help repair the relationship with citizens?

Community Ambassadors will play a major role in repairing the trust, we only need a few voices from each community, allowing them the opportunity to meet and communicate with the council and voice their concerns from each community. Next ask for three top issues in their community, get an action plan, budget, time-line of project completion, then celebrate each accomplishment, this will regain trust. Community voices just want to have an opportunity to sit at the table concerning their hard earned tax money! Unified Community breathes trust.

The state of relative disrepair and lack of development in the Village’s downtown seem to be central to citizen’s frustration with city government. How do you feel about the way downtown development has been approached in the past? What do you plan to do differently? What do you plan to keep the same?

We have to meet with some of owners of the properties in the village and see where their heart is and how together we can come up with a plan to incentivize new businesses in the community, and encourage growth. It may be that they are willing to sell the property to the city. It first starts with communication, also; reach out to other communities, like Decatur, Avondale Estate, Tucker and see how they came up with their plans of revitalization. I’m excited when I pass and shop in those other areas and I know we have the potential to grow and be just as vibrant. We have to work with the Department of Development and Authority and tap into all of our city resources to move forward, I think there has been some good ideas, however; division between inhouse departments has been a thorn, we have to get everyone on the same page and agree to move forward on a plan that works for the community.

Accusations of disruptive conduct in council meetings are consistently levied by council members at public attendees and vice versa. In your view, what is the extent of this problem? How serious is it, and what is one way you would approach alleviating this recurrent concern?

As a future Council member, I would first apologize from any past behavior of disrespect, and unruly behavior from any past or present council member, someone has to be the bigger person. Once we establish the proper decorum and make sure all parties follow them and adhere to them, then we would acknowledge that the rules apply to both the City Council and the public. Trust has been the major issue and once we establish trust, I feel the meeting will go a lot smoother and we can disagree and yet be respectful. It starts first with the council members, we have to set the example.

What would you do to encourage your fellow council members to “meet in the middle” on more issues?

My approach to my fellow coucil members, would be to remind them that we were voted in by the community, our first priority should always be how will it effect the community, and how will the community all benefit from our decisions and remind them that we are apart of the community as well. My three W’s questions that I will always ask W-What are we doing ; W- Why are we doing it; W-When are we doing it, it must Always be community focus and I would remind the council members that everytime.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

Dekalb County schools lack a lot of direction, we need to direct more of the lottery funds to the lower income community, raise the teachers pay, hold adminstration accountable, teachers and all parties. More programs to help parents. Society has changed and our children are faced with so many distractions. We have to have creative programs to engage the students more and create a safe and healthy enviroment for our kids to grow and learn. Cross training and communicate with schools in differnt counties that are getting A+ school ratings.

What is your opinion of Mayor Beverly Jones?

I think Major Beverly Jones has the potential to take the city to the next level, however; she has to be very careful to who’s voices are in her ears, when we lend our ears to others who have person goals and agenda it can breed toxic and cloud ones judgement. We all have to take a step back and listen to the voice of the people and swollow our pride and make the necessary adjustment to listen and act for the betterment of the community. If a Major does not have the heart of the people and listen and meet with them, their second term in office will be a stake and the people will have the final say so.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes, my promise is to conduct myself in a way that would make my family and community proud, as a parent it is not enough to tell your children how to act in an ethical and transparent manner and then turn around and do the opposite. No one is perfect, however; I need to do a heart and intent check on myself in this position and remain humble, reachable, caring, honest and never forget that I work for the people in the community, we are so much stronger when we walk togehter in Unity and Repect for each other, our city will then blossom and become a city that others will want to live and come visit and stay awhile. Now that is #UnitedForOurCommunity.

City Council Member Post 2

Clint Monroe (Incumbent)

What is your occupation?

Senior Financial Analyst – Semi Retired

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Pepperwood – Stone Mountain

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I’m going to do what is best for Stone Mountain– every time. That is my primary goal. It follows, then, that I care a great deal about making sure that I as a councilman, and that we as a collective Council, put the interests of the people of Stone Mountain, and their descendants thereafter, as first priority in our decision making. I just want the people of Stone Mountain to know that they are my first priority. That’s who all of this is for.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

1.Ethics in government is my top priority: The people of Stone Mountain deserve an honest, steadfast guardian of their rights and freedoms, who serves their specific interests, and not a Councilperson’s own personal goals. We are in dire need of a vetting process for city Commissions, Committees, and Agencies that challenges the ethical standards of those seeking to hold office. 2. Fiscal responsibility: I am a fiscal conservative. As a personal motto: I believe that taxpayer money must be put to good use, and the public should know where their money is going at all times. No excuses. 3. Literacy: The students of Stone Mountain must be completely prepared for the world that is ahead of them – no matter which path they choose. We have to teach students how to learn – how to navigate life – so they can grow to be the best they can be.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am tried and true, and the proof is in the pudding. For instance: Just this past month, after conducting a thorough financial analysis, I deduced that the City could significantly reduce its power bill by simply switching the kind of lightbulbs we use in our street lamps. Not only that – the switch will save Stone Mountain upwards of $250,000 over the useful life of the asset. My position as a City Councilperson affords me the opportunity to act on these ideas. In my position, I, and my colleagues, have been able to: secure the acquisition of large and coveted piece of land, to be used specifically for constructive recreation by the community; a brand new playground being built in a highly trafficked area, using grants for parts and volunteers for building; and street cleanups in 6 different locations of Stone Mountain, followed by a community fellowship over a meal together. I have taught financial literacy classes for free for the last six years at the Public Library, so that anyone in the community can understand how to navigate the property tax system and apply for the exemptions for which they qualify. Simply: I have, and intend to, advocate for the interests of the citizens of City of Stone Mountain, over those of the government, or anyone else, for as long as I am a guardian of the public trust, and a citizen of the city I love.

What is one thing this current council has done that you think has been a major success? What is one thing that you think has been a major failure?

Our greatest accomplishment, in my personal opinion, was creating a place for at-risk youth to go, after school, that is safe and constructive and beautiful. We secured major corporate sponsors, as well as 100+ volunteers, to build a playground for the children of Stone Mountain at McCurdy Park – a highly trafficked area for the city, where the kids really need a place to go after school. Additionally (and a bit off the record), I have been working for a significant period of time on securing a second park, which is scheduled for a construction, with help from the Boy Scouts, on October 20th. *I am a very proud Eagle Scout. It is my honor to share this work with the next generation As a major, quite regrettable and embarrassing failure: We have not effectively communicated with constituents so that they feel part of the decision-making process here amongst the Council. No constituent should ever feel like they are in the dark. If you do feel that way, I, and we, have failed. That is why transparency in, and accountability for, our communications with you, is of critical importance to me – now, and for any length of time I may serve the people of Stone Mountain.

Stormwater management has been and seems like it will continue to be a major hurdle for the city. If elected, what steps will you take to ensure best practice in this area is being adhered to?

I am on it. I see the issue: Stormwater management has been neglected because it is out of sight, underground, in a space that’s easy to ignore. With this in mind, I have already developed excellent relationships with the folks who are on a position to help us, such as ARPA, SPLOST 1 and SPLOST II. We are going to explore all the resources available to as citizens of Stone Mountain.

There seems to be a lack of trust between the citizens and the council, recognizing that this can’t be solved by just one person. If elected, what steps would you take to help repair the relationship with citizens?

Building trust…real, truthful trust…is of the utmost importance to me. Simply: transparency and frequent communication between the public guardians and the constituents is the key. I will make sure that our newly hired (as of one month ago) communications team will achieve this. I will listen to everyone with an open mind. No one person has all the answers.

The state of relative disrepair and lack of development in the Village’s downtown seem to be central to citizen’s frustration with city government. How do you feel about the way downtown development has been approached in the past? What do you plan to do differently? What do you plan to keep the same?

The current downtown development has left too many empty buildings in a state of disrepair. I would encourage strict code enforcement, plus incentives to fix up buildings or sell to investor willing to fund renovations. Several initiatives are already underway right now, including Baptist Lawn outdoor event space, that will revitalize downtown and the Main Street-Mimosa intersection project. Funding is now secured to do multiple projects that will showcase Stone Mountain as the place to invest in businesses.

Accusations of disruptive conduct in council meetings are consistently levied by council members at public attendees and vice versa. In your view, what is the extent of this problem? How serious is it, and what is one way you would approach alleviating this recurrent concern?

Basic rules of civility are required in any court room. Same holds true in city council. Threats or disruptive behavior needs to be dialed back. I work with the golden rule. Treat others as you would want to be treated.

What would you do to encourage your fellow council members to “meet in the middle” on more issues?

None of us can do this job in isolation. It takes a TEAM. I will work together with the entire council for the best interests of the entire city. We have more in common with each other than we have differences.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

We could do so much better – and I know how: At Stone Mountain Elementary School, only 21% of third graders could read at the third-grade level in 2020. During Covid, that dropped to 19% of third graders (reading at third-grade level). I am currently, and consistently, developing a reading initiative with the DeKalb County school system to assess and fund resources specifically designed to address this crisis. My colleagues and I have fought hard and worked diligently to secure the funds to build up the resources we need. I am so proud of how hard the DeKalb school system fights for what our students need. I’m going to keep fighting with them.

What is your opinion of Mayor Beverly Jones?

Dr. Beverly R. Jones is the best Mayor Stone Mountain has seen in two decades! I am grateful for her coming into office – with a mandate for change – as the first female African American ever elected to this post.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

There is nothing more important to me than ethics in government – and, as a close second to that – the level of transparency of the governing body. I sincerely hope that you will consider permitting me the chance to prove that to you. Regardless of where anyone stands in politics – as citizens of Stone Mountain – we are all on the same team. We all want the best for our families and for each other, in the city that we call home.

Hannah Pizano

What is your occupation?

Set Decoration Coordinator/Buyer Film and Television – Retail and Program Associate/Social Media Manager AARF Pet Central

What is the neighborhood you call home?

The Mountain Village neighborhood of Stone Mountain

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I live and work in the City of Stone Mountain. The well being of the community is something I feel very strongly about. I hope to bring positive change that will bring our community together, and help it to thrive.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

1. Business growth and development 2. Reevaluate city spending to align with citizens’ concerns 3. Improve roadways and pedestrian infrastructure

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am committed to ensuring the betterment of the City of Stone Mountain. I will listen to and collaborate with my fellow citizens, local businesses and community organizations.

What is one thing this current council has done that you think has been a major success? What is one thing that you think has been a major failure?

I believe the council’s unanimous approval for the city to purchase the Baptist Lawn was a major success. I see great potential in the future use of this space and hope to be apart of the transformation to turn it into something to benefit everyone in the city. I think the council’s approval of the pay raises for them and the mayor has been a major failure. I do not agree with the pay raises and I do not think the decision should have been made without more consideration and input from the public.

Stormwater management has been and seems like it will continue to be a major hurdle for the city. If elected, what steps will you take to ensure best practice in this area is being adhered to?

I will ensure there is a clear plan of action to improve stormwater management in our city, with focus on sustainability, pollution prevention and protection of water quality. This would include collaborating with my fellow council members and city management, the community and appropriate engineering and environmental agencies.

There seems to be a lack of trust between the citizens and the council, recognizing that this can’t be solved by just one person. If elected, what steps would you take to help repair the relationship with citizens?

If elected, I would like to establish a more transparent channel for planning and communication between the council and the citizens of our city. I would push for the council to actively seek – and take action on – input from citizens, businesses, and community organizations. Additionally, I believe that when decisions and plans are set in motion by the council, there should be continuous evaluation of the effectiveness, with progress updates regularly available to citizens, and adjustments made as needed. For the city to thrive, the community must be able to not only trust, but count on the council to do what is best for the city as a whole.

The state of relative disrepair and lack of development in the Village’s downtown seem to be central to citizen’s frustration with city government. How do you feel about the way downtown development has been approached in the past? What do you plan to do differently? What do you plan to keep the same?

I am extremely frustrated with the current state of the Village. I think the city has taken a passive approach to the development of downtown and has not put enough effort into helping to bring in new business and bring our city back to the bustling and prosperous place it once was. I plan to make business development a top priority of the city. This includes improving infrastructure to make the Village and city, as a whole, more accessible and more desirable for new businesses. I believe the city should be investing in strategies that will bring in new businesses and help them to be prosperous in our city for many years to come. One of the things that I hope will never change in our city is the small-town feel. I will never want to lose the sense of community and I hope that by improving the state of the Village, we can make our community even stronger.

Accusations of disruptive conduct in council meetings are consistently levied by council members at public attendees and vice versa. In your view, what is the extent of this problem? How serious is it, and what is one way you would approach alleviating this recurrent concern?

I believe this “disruptive conduct” is the result of a community that has lost hope and trust in their leaders. The citizens being called “disruptive” are those who have continuously shown concern and feel their words are falling on deaf ears. I believe that by improving the communication between the council and the citizens, there will be less “disruptive conduct” during meetings. City Council members are elected by our residents to represent their interests and voices. If our community does not feel their voices are being heard or respected by their representatives, we cannot expect them to sit back quietly. We must create a collaborative relationship where the citizens of our city can trust their leaders.

What would you do to encourage your fellow council members to “meet in the middle” on more issues?

I would encourage council members to seek common ground, focus on shared goals, and use input from the community. I will emphasize that the council’s decisions shape the future of the community; therefore, personal gains or opinions must be put aside, and the community’s best interest be the only objective.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

I believe that there are some amazing schools in the DeKalb County School District. My hope is that with necessary resources and proper guidance from leadership, all of the schools in the district can improve so that students have everything they need to excel.

What is your opinion of Mayor Beverly Jones?

I think Mayor Beverly Jones is an inspiring woman who has overcome great hardship in her life. I think there is a disconnect between her and the current council members, and in turn, the citizens of our city.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I promise to conduct myself in an ethical and transparent manner. Promoting transparency and ethics in our local government is a top priority for me. One of the ways I will promote these principles is by encouraging community oversight and advocating for regular audits and performance reviews of city operations and programs. Additionally, I intend to make the council’s decision making process more transparent and inclusive of our citizens’ input.

Mark Marianos

What is your occupation?

3D Rendering Specialist

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Hearthstone Park

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I was raised to be a service oriented person. I hold myself to a high standard of integrity that allows me to deliver fair and unbiased advocacy.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

1. Unifying the city to move the city forward with common vision that represents all of our residents. 2. Promoting a healthy city by focusing on repairing and rebuilding infrastructure and supporting new and existing businesses. 3. Being proactive by reinforcing the above priorities through regular communications with Stone Mountain residents and supporting a responsible spending budget.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

Through servant leadership, I focus heavily on listening and advocacy to empower the voice of city residents

What is one thing this current council has done that you think has been a major success? What is one thing that you think has been a major failure?

Success: the Kaboom project Failure: overall neglect of city necessities

Stormwater management has been and seems like it will continue to be a major hurdle for the city. If elected, what steps will you take to ensure best practice in this area is being adhered to?

First, we need a comprehensive study done on the whole city. We all know stormwater management is an issue, but we don’t have a definitive answer for tackling it. Second, we need to expedite fixing stormwater drainage and other infrastructural issues . This is part of my priorities to budget responsibly as a city. We have to address our necessities before we can build more amenities.

There seems to be a lack of trust between the citizens and the council, recognizing that this can’t be solved by just one person. If elected, what steps would you take to help repair the relationship with citizens?

First, once elected I will work hard to establish good working relations with existing council members. Second, I will take steps to be responsive to our residents through phone, and email. Finally I will empower residents by communicating about upcoming events and and volunteer opportunities through social media, word of mouth, and public signage.

The state of relative disrepair and lack of development in the Village’s downtown seem to be central to citizen’s frustration with city government. How do you feel about the way downtown development has been approached in the past? What do you plan to do differently? What do you plan to keep the same?

I will properly utilize the cities existing resources such as the DDA, and respect the expertise of employee personnel. It is also my priority to be business friendly. We need to encourage new and existing building owners to repair their properties to attract new business tenants or buyers. We also need to streamline permit and approval processes for new businesses.

Accusations of disruptive conduct in council meetings are consistently levied by council members at public attendees and vice versa. In your view, what is the extent of this problem? How serious is it, and what is one way you would approach alleviating this recurrent concern?

We have a major communication gap between the council and the citizens. Through my experience and through asking questions around the city I have found out that the council (with few exceptions) are not addressing the main concerns of the citizens. They are unresponsive and maintain low visibility with the residents in this city. When people feel they are being ignored, by a body that is supported by their tax dollars, it is understandable and right that they demonstrate their frustrations in a way the leads the council to address them. We all need to act with civility. This includes the council. I’ve seen wholly inappropriate and unprofessional actions directed at our city employees and residents voicing their grievances. That culture needs to improve.

What would you do to encourage your fellow council members to “meet in the middle” on more issues?

Compromise is a two way street. I will do my part by listening to my city council members. I will act with patience and empathy while remembering my core purpose; to reap resent the interests of all Stone Mountain residents.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

Their are some successes with Dekalb county schools and some some glaring areas of opportunity. Most importantly to me, I believe that all schools in the county deserve equal shares of school resources. One day I will be sending my children to these schools like thousands of others do today. All children deserve the right to equitable and quality learning.

What is your opinion of Mayor Beverly Jones?

I have only positive personal interactions with her. I hope she is as enthusiastic as I am to collaborate on improving the quality of living for our citizens.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

100% Yes

City Council Member Post 3

Note: Decaturish did not receive Q&A responses from India Pullin by our deadline. We were unable to contact Richard Mailman. This article will be updated when those responses are received.

Ryan Smith

What is your occupation?

Realtor

What is the neighborhood you call home?

The Parks

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I care about our City and want it to thrive.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

I want to prioritize road and storm water management issues in our City in order to expedite restoration utilizing SPLOST II Funds. I also want to see our Cemetery maintained and cared for. I want to establish a Cemetery Committee to be responsible for that and to use what has been accomplished at Oakland Cemetery as a model. I also want to see a thriving downtown, and will 100% support the DDA in this effort.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I know our City and its limitations. I am a member of the Historic Preservation Commission and the Economic Development Committee and attend most City Council, Planning Commission and DDA Meetings. I know many of our Police Officers and Public Works employees and can hit the ground running once elected.

What is one thing this current council has done that you think has been a major success? What is one thing that you think has been a major failure?

Promoting James Westerfield to Chief of Police of Stone Mountain has been their greatest accomplishment in my mind. Approving those ridiculous raises was their biggest mistake.

Stormwater management has been and seems like it will continue to be a major hurdle for the city. If elected, what steps will you take to ensure best practice in this area is being adhered to?

I plan to use the knowledge I acquired working with Commissioner Bradshaw’s office in getting their commitment to add sidewalks on Mountain View Drive utilizing SPLOST II Funds to help our city prioritize correcting our stormwater issues.

There seems to be a lack of trust between the citizens and the council, recognizing that this can’t be solved by just one person. If elected, what steps would you take to help repair the relationship with citizens?

I would respond to all email correspondence and do my best to make sure the “Citizens Comments” section of the City’s web site is updated after every meeting. I will not isolate myself from the public and make sure that the citizens know I am available to talk about their concerns.

The state of relative disrepair and lack of development in the Village’s downtown seem to be central to citizen’s frustration with city government. How do you feel about the way downtown development has been approached in the past? What do you plan to do differently? What do you plan to keep the same?

The City Council doesn’t trust the DDA and they don’t want to provide the needed financial support. I would wholeheartedly support the DDA so they could have the needed funds to support our businesses.

Accusations of disruptive conduct in council meetings are consistently levied by council members at public attendees and vice versa. In your view, what is the extent of this problem? How serious is it, and what is one way you would approach alleviating this recurrent concern?

This issue has been escalating since the current Council took office. Citizens feel like they are not being heard or that they are being spoken down to. I want the citizens to know that I want to hear their concerns and will do what I can to address them.

What would you do to encourage your fellow council members to “meet in the middle” on more issues?

If the right people are elected we won’t have this problem going forward.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

I presently don’t have any involvement in the Dekalb County School system so my opinion would not carry much worth.

What is your opinion of Mayor Beverly Jones?

I don’t feel she’s a good ambassador for our City.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes, and I will make sure our citizens know they have an open line of communication with me so they know more of what is going on in our City.

Grace Kelly

What is your occupation?

Public School Teacher

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Historic Stone Mountain Village

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am a native Atlantan, a Grady Baby. My family moved to Stone Mountain in 1996. My role model growing up was my grandfather who purchased our Stone Mountain home. He emphasized the importance of living in a village type community and valued walkability, economy, social outreach and environmentalism. He was an award winning Social Worker at Grady Hospital and to this day his influence guides me. I cherish our family home and its surrounding community. Something else I want people to know about me is that even though I live where I was raised, that is not to say that I am culturally inexperienced. Through my own merits and hard work I have traveled the world. I’ve represented Kennesaw State University in doing Sociological research in Cape Coast, Ghana. I’ve lived abroad in South America, on my own, for several years. I’ve done migrant farm work on the west coast in the United States. I have made every effort to expand my understanding of the world through a variety of experiences, always on a shoestring budget.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My top priority is addressing infrastructure. We need an overhaul on our stormwater management, as sinkholes and drainage woes plague almost every part of the city. Walkability is a characteristic that makes Stone Mountain attractive, however some areas of the city do not have the same access to safe sidewalks that other parts do. Our vehicle traffic also needs to be addressed immediately. We need turning arrows installed and traffic calming measures. I want to see the City of Stone Mountain establish a permanent “upswing.” We have amazing spaces and opportunities to become known for our culinary and arts scene. And lastly, the greenspace (located at East Mountain and Main) is a critical part of the city that can also serve to welcome travelers both far and near. If the greenspace is executed well, it might even serve as a tax relief tool for residents.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I have no intention of using the City Council for my own benefit or economic advantage. My occupation does not lend any bias that could present opportunities of conflict of interest for me. I am not a politician, just a hard working professional. I’m not a fleeting investor, I’m here to stay. Additionally, I have a distinguished sociological imagination, meaning I have a trained ability to connect personal challenges to larger social issues. I care about our city deeply and have ideas for bringing visitors and businesses to Stone Mountain. I also plan on bringing teamwork to the council.

What is one thing this current council has done that you think has been a major success? What is one thing that you think has been a major failure?

Preventing the large green lawn on Main Street from being developed into a subdivision of homes, that would have been priced much higher than the surrounding homes, was a huge win for the city. Based on the city map of Stone Mountain it is clear that there is limited permeable ground, and virtually zero zoned permeable ground near the center of the city (except for the “baptist lawn.”) This poses a risk to surrounding infrastructure, especially when considering the current state of stormwater management in the area. It would have also taken away the one opportunity for the city to have it’s own natural common meeting place— a characteristic that is vital to cities of all sizes in every corner of the world. I was proud that the council advocated for the people in this scenario. One opportunity for growth has been the need to compromise. There were several instances this year where citizens voiced concerns over important budget decisions. The council could have postponed some decisions, like the compensation raise, in order to come to a compromise.

Stormwater management has been and seems like it will continue to be a major hurdle for the city. If elected, what steps will you take to ensure best practice in this area is being adhered to?

I need to know the internal practices to answer this question well. However, from my experience as a citizen it has previously been unclear who controls what utilities and infrastructure. I’ve had previous city workers tell me something was the county’s job and vice versa. We need a clear infographic that is easy for citizens to understand who they should call about which problems. On my road, we just don’t have any storm drains at all. The drain at the closest cross street frequently floods and is overwhelmed. I’m sure other parts of the city are the same- this is emergent, especially in the face of climate change. Once I have a better understanding of how long these processes *should* take and how they are funded, I will be pushing the storm water priority above all other priorities. Storm water issues was the reason I started attending city hall meetings in the first place.

There seems to be a lack of trust between the citizens and the council, recognizing that this can’t be solved by just one person. If elected, what steps would you take to help repair the relationship with citizens?

Progress made by the council should be apparent, and I will advocate for work logs, including research hours performed by council members, to be documented and shared with citizens in regular intervals. I would like council member’s decisions to be well-informed. Regardless of the outcome of this election, I hope that council members will dedicate a certain number of hours to research on any given topic before voting. Resources used for research should to citied, relevant, impartial and peer-reviewed. This is a professional council that makes decisions with citizen’s money and should be operated as such. In addition, I will promote flexibility and compromise among council members. Too often, the current council has 3-3 votes, with the same council members siding with each other in every vote. This indicates to me, and probably other citizens as well, that there is not enough cooperation. I believe that demonstrating that we are flexible and results-oriented will go a long way in restoring confidence in the city council.

The state of relative disrepair and lack of development in the Village’s downtown seem to be central to citizen’s frustration with city government. How do you feel about the way downtown development has been approached in the past? What do you plan to do differently? What do you plan to keep the same?

The city adopted a master plan developed by the DDA a couple of years ago. I would like to see an annual report showing which of the recommendations have been implemented, and which are priorities for the coming year. I think this would be a good way for both the council and citizens to measure our progress. City Hall must also take a more proactive approach in assisting new businesses with the permitting process. The cumbersome permitting process is frequently cited as a reason for the difficulty of doing business in the village. We need a dedicated liaison to assist and advise new business owners through all the steps of opening a business in Stone Mountain. The DDA is working on a fantastic mural project in the city and also sponsors Tunes by the Tracks, which brings visitors downtown. This is a great start; we just need to have more events like this to get the word out that Stone Mountain is a great place to live, play, and do business. Creative place making will help draw visitors. I am hopeful that the city will complete the purchase of the lot across from Main Street and use it for concerts, theater under the stars, and festivals like the city used to have when I was growing up here and the downtown businesses were thriving.

Accusations of disruptive conduct in council meetings are consistently levied by council members at public attendees and vice versa. In your view, what is the extent of this problem? How serious is it, and what is one way you would approach alleviating this recurrent concern?

The problem is serious. My approach would be to model the behavior I hope to see. As an educator, I understand that angry outbursts are typically a secondary emotion to some other feeling: confusion, disappointment, a feeling of lost control. Even though I might empathize with those who conduct themselves this way, I think it is important to treat all people well, even those we do not agree with. Being angry is valid. Yelling does not allow people to hear you, though. I will listen to every citizen, but I will not tolerate or engage with manipulation tactics.

What would you do to encourage your fellow council members to “meet in the middle” on more issues?

I would ask questions to probe more diverse thinking. I will propose different scenarios for any given decision to ensure an issue has been viewed from several perspectives. I myself will remain flexible and open minded in an effort to model the behavior I hope to see.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

Dekalb County Schools has historically been criticized for corruption and mismanagement. The district has access to significant funds, and these types of allegations would understandably undermine the public’s confidence in the district. I have not worked for this particular district, and I do not have children who attend– however I attended Dekalb County public schools as a child. I went to our own, Stone Mountain Elementary. To discuss my experience back then would not be fair or relevant. As an educator, I understand how important Administration is for setting a culture of effectiveness. I also understand that there is sometimes the expectation for schools to solve problems that are much bigger than schools themselves. Often school districts are subjected to larger, sociological issues of an area. In many cases home environments are a bigger indicator of student success than anything and I think the majority districts are doing their best to support their populations. Online I have heard many parents complain about the district, and even suggest to others to avoid sending their kids there. I would be interested to hear more about the why. I would also be interested in meeting with district leadership.

What is your opinion of Mayor Beverly Jones?

From what I have noticed the mayor is often in the position of breaking tie votes. To me, this is an indicator of an inflexible council. Recently there was a specific instance that I was very disappointed in: a trip abroad for the mayor was proposed as a business expense. I do not think this should have been brought to a vote at all, and ultimately it was shot down by the council. Generally speaking, though, I think that the problem isn’t only one person, it is the division in the council that gives the appearance that council members are voting based on which “team” they are on, rather than looking at the issues and coming to a consensus when possible.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Absolutely. I will demonstrate ethics and transparency by publicly posting progress reports of my efforts in regular intervals, and avoiding “cliquish” behavior, which I believe hinders responsible decision making. I am committed to being flexible and open-minded.

