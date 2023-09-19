Candidate Q&A – Tucker City Council

Share

Tucker, GA — Municipal elections are Nov. 7 and there are three Tucker City Council seats on the ballot.

To see an election district map for the city of Tucker, click here. If you are unsure who is on your ballot, you may find a sample ballot by clicking here to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

Decaturish gave each candidate running in the Nov. 7 elections a Q&A. A forum with the candidates in each race will be conducted virtually and uploaded to our Decaturish Facebook page and YouTube channel over the next three weeks.

Here are the responses from candidates running for Tucker City Council. The answers have not been edited.

City Council Member District 1 Post 2

Karen Berry

What is your occupation?

My first occupation is Stay at Home Mom, I also Sub at school as needed and I am a realtor.

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Smoke Rise

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I like to get involved. Actively participating at my church, my daughter’s school and in my neighborhood. I look forward to extending that into all of Tucker.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

If elected, a few priorities are improving the power outages in Smoke Rise, and working with the police to curtail the street racing. Keeping our parks and green spaces beautiful and safe also takes precedence.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am highly motivated and result-driven. Always ready to “jump in with both feet” to help reach Tucker’s full potential. Excited to learn the ends and outs of a City Council member’s responsibilities.

What is Tucker’s greatest strength?

Our “hometown” attitude. We are diverse yet united for Tucker’s success.

What is Tucker’s toughest challenge?

Balancing business and mixed use living. Re-utilizing the spaces we have.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Tucker and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Unfortunately, housing affordability is an issue all over. I think we should continue the “Life Long” living recommendations in Tucker Tomorrow.

What will you do to support small businesses in Tucker?

I will support small businesses in Tucker by using their goods and services whenever appropriate. I will work with the City to help make the process as user friendly and accessible as possible.

What is your opinion of the current Tucker budget, and are there any changes you would make?

The budget appears appropriate. At this time, I do not feel comfortable advocating changes.

Do you think Tucker should form its own police department?

If DeKalb County is unable to meet the needs of Tucker residents by response time and services; then I think Tucker should explore the advantages and disadvantages to having our own police department.

What are your thoughts about the Tucker Tomorrow comprehensive plan? What specific goals from the plan are you most interested in? Do you have criticisms of it?

It is a well-thought-out plan with a variety of input. Revitalization of Main Street and the beautification of our shared spaces is my main objective I do not have criticisms at this point.

What is your opinion of Tucker Mayor Frank Auman?

My opinion of the mayor has nothing to do with my ability to do this job.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

I think the school system does the best they can with the resources they have.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes. I will be honest and open in my role as a council member. Work on the goals that I said I would. Always open to ideas and input from the community that I hope to soon serve. Hold others accountable to the same standards I hold myself to.

Virginia Rece (Incumbent)

What is your occupation?

Small business owner, Platinum Band, an entertainment company and I also serve on the Tucker City Council

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Tucker, Smoke Rise

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I’ve always been a strong believer in giving back to my community. I’m a wife, mother and small business owner. It’s important to me to be someone you can count on and know that I’m always striving to do the right thing.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Recently Tucker has taken over Public Works Services and Stormwater. One of my top priorities is to manage and improve our infrastructure and stormwater in a fiscally responsible way. I’m committed to adding amenities in our community such as increasing our greenspace, trails, and sidewalks. I’ll continue to work on promoting community safety with our Tucker Precinct, DCPD. I’ll continue to promote quality development and beautification in Tucker.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I have been a committed community advocate for 17 years, from serving on the Smoke Rise Civic Association to volunteering on behalf of our schools and neighborhoods. I have also advocated on behalf of the community to county and state officials, which prepared me to hit the ground running in these first 2 years serving on Tucker City Council. I have worked very hard over the past 2 years to fulfill the priorities our community asked me to work on. I’ll continue to work to improve the lives of all of our citizens.

What is Tucker’s greatest strength?

Tucker’s greatest strength is its people! We are blessed to have such passionate, caring people who are ready to jump in and lend a helping hand in a heartbeat.

What is Tucker’s toughest challenge?

Our toughest challenge is that Tucker is the place to to be! The word has gotten out. people are choosing Tucker to live, work and play and we don’t have enough housing options available for those who want to call Tucker home. While we are working on it, it will take time. We have limited land left and need to seek redevelopment wherever possible. This is important in order to sustain our vibrancy and competitive nature while preserving our historic character and greenspace.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Tucker and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Yes, as with cities all around the country, Tucker also struggles with low housing inventory. We are currently working on a Housing Study that will help us better understand how to address the issue of housing affordability. In order to reduce the costs of housing overall, we have to increase our housing stock. I plan to support smart development that features a mix of high-quality housing, including workforce, affordable, cottages, and senior living. 14% of household income goes to transportation costs. I will continue to work to expand transportation options, pedestrian safety, and quality economic growth to help our citizens lower those costs.

What will you do to support small businesses in Tucker?

As a small business owner, I understand the challenges of business ownership and will continue to work to make the city an attractive place to do business. During my first two years on the city council, we have made great strides in improving our road infrastructure and street lighting. I would also like to add transit options that make it easier for the workforce to travel to and around Tucker. I will strive to make sure licensing and permitting is a fast, easy process. Finally, we just finished our Economic Development Strategic Plan, a collaborative effort that provides a roadmap for attracting new business and investments for years to come.

What is your opinion of the current Tucker budget, and are there any changes you would make?

Our current budget is fiscally sound and responsible. We guarantee transparency during our budget process by advertising public meetings and hearings for the community to review our budget, ask questions, and give feedback.

Do you think Tucker should form its own police department?

Not currently. We have a close working relationship with our DCPD Tucker Precinct. Our precinct is responsive to issues that arise. I favor adding technology that will assist our PD such as additional cameras in key locations to assist in deterring crime. I will continue to advocate better pay to our DeKalb County leaders for our police force so we can continue to attract the best and brightest future recruits.

What are your thoughts about the Tucker Tomorrow comprehensive plan? What specific goals from the plan are you most interested in? Do you have criticisms of it?

As one of the many architects of the plan, I am proud of the way that we brought so many stakeholders together to shape our community’s future, including residents, businesses, and elected officials. I am most interested in our vision for economic development, infrastructure improvements, and how we can reimagine our downtown core. We recently updated our Comprehensive plan and I was honored to be a part of the Core Team. We have a strong vision for a vibrant future for Tucker!

What is your opinion of Tucker Mayor Frank Auman?

I believe that one of the most important parts of being an elected official, especially at the local level, is finding ways to work with everyone, even those with whom you might disagree at times. Mayor Auman and I both love Tucker and share in our desire to make it the best it can be. Every day we get up ready to serve and improve the lives of Tucker citizens.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

DeKalb County Schools has been an engaged partner as we work together to get our kids the best education possible. I look forward to building that relationship further in my next term so we can build on the progress we have made so far.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes. In my first two years in office, I have made sure that my door is always open and that my constituents know exactly what I am doing and why I am doing it. I will continue to provide that level of access as long as I have the honor of representing them.

City Council Member District 2 Post 2

Patrice Cosby

What is your occupation?

Virtual Executive Assistant and License Independent Travel Agent

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Pine Grove

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

Over the past 14 years, Georgia has been my cherished home. In 2021, I became a proud citizen of Tucker, a city that has quickly found a special place in my heart. My marriage has flourished over the last decade, and together, we’ve raised two wonderful children, aged 15 and 29. We also adore our two charming grandchildren, aged 5 and 2. As for my educational background, I hold a Master’s in Education (M.Ed.) with a specialty in Organizational Behavior. I am currently pursuing my Ph.D. After college, I had the privilege of living in the Bahamas for several years, where I taught the subjects English, Literature, and U.S. History. I find immense joy in creating art through various mediums, and this creative process offers me solace. My favorite pastime involves sharing quality moments with loved ones at home, where love and laughter always take center stage. I see myself as a supportive resource for everyone, extending knowledge and assistance not only to family and friends but also to individuals from diverse backgrounds. Authenticity and transparency are fundamental values that shape my interactions with others. I wholeheartedly believe that Tucker is an extraordinary city filled with boundless opportunities just waiting to be explored. On a lighter note, here are a few fun facts about me: Tacos and pizza are at the top of my list of favorite meals. I have a genuine passion for arts, crafts, and DIY projects. My proficiency with power tools allows me to tackle various home improvement projects with ease. Finally, the beach holds a special place in my heart, consistently bringing me immense joy and inner peace whenever I have the opportunity to visit.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

I’m all about “Community First,” prioritizing our collective well-being through collaboration, inclusivity, and working for the common good. As a council member, I host bi-annual District 2 meetings to engage constituents, gather feedback, and keep them informed about impactful changes. Innovation is key for competitiveness and adaptability. Fostering an innovative culture allows us to continuously enhance operations and discover fresh opportunities. For instance, integrating new businesses with existing ones and repurposing buildings for community use showcases our commitment to resource efficiency and creative problem-solving. Accountability promotes values like transparency, integrity, and ethical behavior, building trust with stakeholders. Transparency is crucial for informed budget decisions, ensuring equitable resource allocation. City leaders and Councilmembers must prioritize transparency through updates, public forums, and transparent decision-making, demonstrating a commitment to addressing community concerns and making necessary changes.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I don’t claim to be inherently better than the other candidates; it’s more about the uniqueness of my perspective. I haven’t been part of the inner circle within the City of Tucker, and this sets me apart. I bring a fresh viewpoint from the community that can contribute to a more diverse and inclusive perspective in our decision-making processes. My focus is on promoting a “community first” approach, embracing innovative ideas, and upholding accountability for all City of Tucker officials. It’s about offering an alternative viewpoint and ensuring that we have a broad spectrum of voices at the table, representing the interests and concerns of the entire community.

What is Tucker’s greatest strength?

During my polling and discussions with fellow constituents, I asked a similar question about what they believe makes Tucker unique and strong. One response stood out to me, and it resonates deeply with my own perspective: Tucker’s greatest strength is its ECLECTIC nature. I wholeheartedly share this sentiment. What draws me to Tucker and what I believe sets it apart is its incredible diversity in people, businesses, homes, and cultures. It’s a place where no two neighborhoods look exactly the same, where I can explore a wide variety of cuisines, and where I have the opportunity to engage with my neighbors and learn from their diverse backgrounds and cultures. I chose to move to Tucker because I wanted to share my experiences and my own eclectic views with this wonderful community. I believe that by embracing and celebrating this diversity, we can edify and further enrich the city of Tucker, making it an even more vibrant and welcoming place for all its residents.

What is Tucker’s toughest challenge?

Tucker faces two significant challenges: Firstly, Lack of Communication Between Constituents and City Leaders: One of our primary challenges is the disconnect between the community and city leaders. There’s a clear division within the city, where those not in the inner circle or certain groups often feel uninformed about the city’s progress. Last-minute changes or cancellations of city meetings without proper notification contribute to this problem. While documentation may be accessible, it lacks the necessary explanations for a broader understanding. The publication by the city, “InTucker Magazine,” appears one-sided, hindering inclusiveness and diverse perspectives. Secondly, another ongoing challenge we face is the unequal distribution of funds among our neighborhoods. A prime example of this issue is the neglect of William McKinley Peters Park, one of the oldest parks in Tucker, which has yet to receive any funding from the City of Tucker. In contrast, Henderson Park received a significant allocation in 2020 for the construction of tennis courts and the installation of restrooms. Peters Park, on the other hand, still requires much-needed improvements to its basketball courts, pavilion, and lacks restroom facilities. It’s worth noting that when the City of Tucker assumed responsibility for parks from DeKalb County in 2017, many playgrounds were upgraded, while Peters Park had to wait for a grant from the DeKalb County Community Development Department. Activist Linda Clark, who calls the area home, dedicated years to advocating for improvements at Peters Park, but the city itself has not contributed financially. In light of these disparities, it’s essential that our commitment to inclusivity, fairness, and creating a welcoming environment for all is extended throughout every corner of Tucker.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Tucker and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Indeed, affordable housing is a pressing issue in Tucker, and innovative solutions are needed. Here are some ideas I propose to address this challenge: A) Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborate closely with developers to create a mutually beneficial impact fee structure. This fee could be designed to incentivize developers to include affordable housing units in their development or contribute to a dedicated affordable housing fund. Establishing a win-win scenario can encourage private investment in affordable housing. B) Create Incentives for Affordable Housing Construction: Explore financial incentives, such as tax breaks or reduced permitting fees, to encourage the construction of affordable housing units. These incentives can motivate developers to take on affordable housing projects while reducing their financial burden. C) Community Land Trusts: Consider establishing a community land trust that acquires and holds land for the purpose of developing affordable housing. This can help ensure that affordable housing remains accessible in the long term, even as property values rise. D) Affordable Housing Funds: Create a dedicated fund for affordable housing initiatives, which can be used for subsidies, grants, or low-interest loans to support affordable housing projects. E) Community Engagement: Involve the community in discussions about affordable housing solutions. Garner input from residents, advocacy groups, and experts to shape policies and initiatives that address local needs effectively. By adopting these strategies and fostering collaboration between public and private sectors, Tucker can work toward creating a more inclusive and affordable housing landscape for its residents.

What will you do to support small businesses in Tucker?

Firstly, I would start with organizing a small business forum to celebration business owners. Recognizing their contributions to Tucker and celebrating their successes. Also provide a platform for these businesses to showcase their products and services, allowing residents to learn more about what they offer. Using this event as an opportunity to express gratitude for their continued support, both before and after Tucker became a city. Secondly, I would hold an Innovation Workshop, focusing on innovation and revenue generation. Inviting experts and successful entrepreneurs to share their insights and experiences. Cover topics like digital marketing, e-commerce strategies, and technology adoption to help small businesses adapt and thrive in a changing market. Encourage networking and collaboration among local businesses, fostering an environment of mutual support and idea-sharing. These initiatives can not only boost the growth and sustainability of small businesses in Tucker but also strengthen the sense of community and economic resilience within the city.

What is your opinion of the current Tucker budget, and are there any changes you would make?

I’ve been thoroughly reviewing Tucker’s current budget, and while I’m well-versed in budgetary matters, I believe there’s room for improvement in its presentation. Specifically, I’d like to suggest a more user-friendly approach to make it more accessible and understandable for residents like me. One possible enhancement could be the inclusion of a summary or more detailed explanations for various budget items. This could help residents better comprehend the allocation of funds and how they contribute to our community’s well-being. Additionally, providing a breakdown or attachment for key items within the budget would be beneficial, offering a more granular view of where resources are allocated. By enhancing the budget’s clarity and transparency, we can ensure that residents have a clearer picture of how their tax dollars are being utilized and foster greater engagement in the budgetary process.

Do you think Tucker should form its own police department?

Creating a police department is indeed a significant undertaking, and a thoughtful approach is crucial. 1. Appointment of a Public Safety Liaison: Appoint an experienced individual with a background in law enforcement or public safety as the liaison. This person should have expertise in evaluating and planning for the establishment of a police department. 2. Comprehensive Study: Task the public safety liaison with conducting a comprehensive study of the feasibility and benefits of transitioning from DeKalb County’s services to a City of Tucker police department. The study should consider factors such as budgetary implications, staffing requirements, equipment needs, legal and regulatory considerations, and community expectations. 3. Community Input: Involve the community in the decision-making process by seeking input and feedback. Hold town hall meetings, surveys, and public hearings to understand the preferences and concerns of Tucker residents. 4. Master Plan Development: Based on the study findings and community input, work with the public safety liaison to develop a Master Plan for the establishment of a City of Tucker police department. This plan should outline the timeline, budget, staffing, training, and infrastructure needed for a smooth transition. 5. Consultation with Experts: Engage with experts in law enforcement and public safety to provide guidance and ensure that the plan aligns with best practices and legal requirements. 6. Transparency and Accountability: Keep the community informed throughout the process, providing updates on the progress of the study and the development of the Master Plan. Ensure transparency in decision-making and financial matters related to the establishment of a police department. By taking these steps, we can carefully evaluate the feasibility of adopting a City of Tucker police department and ensure that the transition, if pursued, is well-planned and in the best interest of the community.

What are your thoughts about the Tucker Tomorrow comprehensive plan? What specific goals from the plan are you most interested in? Do you have criticisms of it?

The Tucker Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan is an ongoing effort, as all comprehensive plans tend to be. I want to express my appreciation for the five goals outlined in the plan. One aspect that particularly excites me is the proposal for a pedestrian bridge at Fellowship Rd. I am a strong advocate for reducing our carbon footprint, and creating connected walking pathways throughout the city is a fantastic way to not only foster unity among communities but also contribute positively to our environmental concerns. However, I’d like to emphasize the need for more clarity and understanding regarding the Character Area Revisions within the comprehensive plan. Additionally, a deeper explanation of the proposed zoning changes is essential. Some of these changes appear to be quite significant, and they might have a substantial impact on existing neighborhoods. It’s crucial to ensure that these changes align with the character and needs of the community while preserving the unique qualities that make Tucker a special place to live.

What is your opinion of Tucker Mayor Frank Auman?

Mayor Frank Auman is an elected, public servant, my personal opinion is not as important as my responsibility to get voter and citizen views and ideas in conversation with staff, all council and of course the mayor. So while I may not have a personal opinion about Mayor Frank Auman’s character or leadership style, I do recognize that the city’s governance involves more than just the mayor. It’s a collaborative effort, and the mayor is surrounded by a team of individuals. If the mayor is surrounded by individuals who only echo his views and there’s limited oversight in their position, it can lead to the perception of unpopular decisions. Based on my interactions with fellow constituents during polling, it’s evident that there are aspects of the mayor and city leadership’s work that some constituents are satisfied with. However, it’s equally clear that there are concerns and issues that need to be addressed regarding the overall management of the city. Tucker is undoubtedly a wonderful place to live, and emphasizing accountability and transparency is an excellent starting point for addressing these concerns and building trust within the community.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

Drawing from my experience with an M.Ed., my perspective extends beyond any single county, such as Dekalb. As elected officials, our priority should be directing resources towards the betterment of teachers, parents, and students, ensuring a quality education regardless of geographical boundaries.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

My platform rests on three core principles, with accountability as a central pillar. I am resolute in my commitment to hold both myself and my fellow city officials accountable for every decision and action we take. This unwavering dedication to accountability is essential for effective governance, emphasizing transparency, integrity, and ethical behavior. It serves as the bedrock for building trust with our stakeholders and ensuring that our every action is in the best interests of our community. I pledge to be accessible, attentive, and responsive to constituents, keeping them well-informed by openly sharing information, providing explanations for my decisions, and taking full responsibility for my actions.

Vinh Nguyen

What is your occupation?

Cyber Security Engineer

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Raised in Harbour Oaks; Currently living in Weston

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I have called Tucker home since I was 7 years old. I’ve been through our school system and have seen the transformation of our town first hand. My parents still live here in the District 2 house I grew up in, and I plan to start a family here as well. I am invested in the future of Tucker.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Affordable housing; Sustainable growth while maintaining our small town community feel; Support local business growth with efficient and transparent government

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

My military background and technology career have equipped me with a diverse skill set and numerous opportunities to demonstrate my leadership capabilities. I am an engineer, so creating novel solutions to issues is second nature. I thrive under pressure and have held various leadership positions since the age of 18. While newer to local government, what I can offer is fresh eyes and creative solutions to benefit our community.

What is Tucker’s greatest strength?

Tucker’s greatest strength, hands down, is that our community supports each other. We always help our neighbors, through good times and bad. A prime example is Carolyn Collins’ Giving Closet. She was an outstanding member of our community who raised the bar for everyone.

What is Tucker’s toughest challenge?

Growth. Tucker is an attractive place for Atlantans to relocate, which is resulting in an influx of higher-income families looking to purchase homes. This contributes to higher prices and an increased demand for more amenities. At the same time, we have a large population of elderly citizens who would like to downsize and are having trouble doing so within our community. We also have lower-income families working hard to maintain their lives here in Tucker, and young citizens who love this community being priced out.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Tucker and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Yes, but it is not an issue that is exclusive to Tucker. The entire country is struggling with housing affordability. Affordable housing is a complex issue with many influencing factors. We need to address our zoning to allow for higher density housing. However, this needs to be done strategically so that we may retain our identity and small-town community feel. We need regulations and standards for developers to help us guarantee that what is built is both affordable and at a quality we expect.

What will you do to support small businesses in Tucker?

I would like to expand our façade grant program to include more than just the downtown area. I would also create programs that encourage local tourism in efforts to increase the amount of money spent in Tucker rather than outside. Lastly, I would streamline our permitting and inspection processes so that businesses can get up and running and generate income more quickly.

What is your opinion of the current Tucker budget, and are there any changes you would make?

The city is doing a good job handling the budget, especially considering the addition of the Public Works Department. I believe that there are some places where we can make some minor adjustments, such as attracting more bids for contracts in order to negotiate better prices. Additionally, we should look at moving more services from consultants to our city staff.

Do you think Tucker should form its own police department?

Not at this time. There are certainly pros and cons to forming our own police department, but the Dekalb PD does a fine job addressing our concerns and are active members of our community. Tucker is a new city, and with that comes opportunities to take services back from the county, but policing is not one that I often hear citizens asking for.

What are your thoughts about the Tucker Tomorrow comprehensive plan? What specific goals from the plan are you most interested in? Do you have criticisms of it?

I am a fan of the comprehensive plan. It is a good roadmap for us to follow. The plan lays out styling standards that maintain our current look but polish it up a bit. I am most interested in the Tucker Path. It can be a big economic driver for us. However, we need to do more in terms of zoning along the path, so that services and restaurants drive more use both ways. Some of the other cities around the Metro Atlanta area have paths that are just along highways with no shade or any amenities to stop at. Pedestrians are less likely to get excited about walking miles in the humid Georgia sun without a place to stop and enjoy.

What is your opinion of Tucker Mayor Frank Auman?

Mayor Auman has done some good work in laying down the foundation for the city and has shown that he cares about the citizens. As humans, we each always have room for improvement. Our city needs more transparency from our local government, in a way that is easily accessible and archived to hold our leaders accountable. We need to show that we support every citizen regardless of their background.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

I grew up in the DeKalb County School System, so this is an important topic for me. The schools have improved since I attended in Tucker, but there is still room to be better. I would like to have a collaborative relationship with the county creating supplemental programs for our youngest citizens.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes, absolutely. I still hold myself to the Marine Corps values – honor, courage, and commitment. I will always welcome criticism and suggestions, and be open to having a discussion with any citizen regardless of our opinions. In order for our citizens to meaningfully engage in local government, they must have access to the same information that leaders do.

Derik N. West

What is your occupation?

Human Resources Manager

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Idlewood Acres

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

As a candidate for Tucker City Council, I believe it is important for voters to know more about my background and values. I have over 30 years of experience in human resources management, working in various industries such as finance, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and telecommunications. I have also served on various boards and committees in Tucker, including: • City of Tucker Charter Review Commission • Urban Redevelopment Authority • Non-Discrimination Ordinance Committee • City of Tucker Planning Commission These experiences have taught me the importance of community engagement, transparency, and accountability in local government. If elected, I am committed to promoting public safety, fiscal responsibility, and economic vitality in Tucker. I will work with my fellow council members and various boards to ensure that our city remains a safe, vibrant, and attractive place to live and work. I will also work to support local businesses and find ways to expand growth and development while preserving our city’s character. In addition, I am an avid outdoorsman and enjoy hiking at Stone Mountain Park in my spare time. I also enjoy watching my favorite game show, Jeopardy. I have been a resident of DeKalb County since 1989 and moved to Tucker in 2007. Tucker is a very special place, full of kind citizens with generous hearts. It is surrounded by amazing scenery, fantastic outdoor activities, and wonderful community events, making it an easy choice to make Tucker my home.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

As a candidate for Tucker City Council, I have identified three key priorities that I will focus on if elected. Firstly, public safety is of utmost importance. I believe in working collaboratively with my fellow Council members and various boards to ensure the safety of our community. We must continue to support our local law enforcement and emergency services to maintain a secure environment for all Tucker residents. Secondly, fiscal stability is critical. In these uncertain economic times, I am committed to listening to the needs of our constituents and making informed decisions about our city’s finances. A higher cost of living has impacted us all, and we must maintain transparency and accountability in our budgeting processes to efficiently allocate public funds while meeting the essential needs of our community. Finely, community development is a priority close to my heart. Tucker is a unique and vibrant city with a rich history and character that we must preserve. I intend to support our local businesses, encourage economic vitality, and promote responsible growth and development. Housing is another facet we need to address to accommodate our workforce’s needs and ensure the sustainability of our city.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I believe I am the better candidate for Tucker City Council for several reasons. First and foremost, my extensive background in Human Resources, with over 30 years of experience across various industries, has equipped me with a unique skill set in personnel management, conflict resolution, and strategic planning. These skills are directly transferable to the role of a council member, where effective communication and decision-making are vital. Secondly, my longstanding commitment to public service is evident through my active involvement in various boards and committees within Tucker. Serving as the Chairman of the City of Tucker Charter Review Commission and my current role as a member of the City of Tucker Planning Commission have given me invaluable insights into our city’s governance and the complexities of community development. My experience allows me to hit the ground running and make a meaningful impact from day one. Furthermore, my dedication to collaboration and inclusivity sets me apart. I believe in listening to the concerns and ideas of Tucker’s citizens, as well as working closely with fellow council members and stakeholders to find common-sense solutions to our community’s challenges. I am committed to fostering an environment of respectful dialogue and cooperation. Lastly, my deep love for Tucker, its history, and its people fuels my passion for this role. I have made Tucker my home for many years, and I am genuinely invested in its future. I understand the importance of preserving our city’s unique character while ensuring its growth and prosperity.

What is Tucker’s greatest strength?

Tucker’s greatest strength lies in its community spirit and its people. The residents of Tucker are its heart and soul. It’s a city full of kind citizens with generous hearts, as I’ve personally experienced since moving here in 2007. This sense of community is what makes Tucker a special and unique place to live. Tucker is surrounded by amazing natural scenery and offers fantastic outdoor activities, all of which contribute to its charm. The city also boasts a rich history that we can take immense pride in. These elements, combined with the dedication and involvement of our citizens, form Tucker’s greatest strength. Furthermore, Tucker’s geographic location within DeKalb County, its diverse economic base, and its vibrant local businesses are assets that provide a solid foundation for the city’s future growth and development. Tucker has the potential to continue thriving while preserving its character and identity.

What is Tucker’s toughest challenge?

Tucker, like many communities, faces its share of challenges. One of the toughest challenges for Tucker is managing growth and development while preserving its unique character. As the city continues to attract new residents and businesses, we must strike a balance between progress and maintaining the qualities that make Tucker such a special place to live. This challenge encompasses several aspects, including maintaining affordable housing options for our workforce, ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with growth, and fostering economic vitality while supporting local businesses. It’s about guiding Tucker’s growth in a way that aligns with the community’s values and aspirations. Additionally, Tucker, like many areas, has also been impacted by economic uncertainties, such as inflation and supply chain issues. Ensuring the city’s fiscal stability and transparent management of public funds is another significant challenge. Lastly, fostering unity and inclusivity among our diverse population is an ongoing challenge. Tucker is a diverse community, and it’s important that we continue to promote a sense of belonging and mutual respect among all residents. Addressing these challenges will require thoughtful leadership, collaboration, and a commitment to listening to the concerns and ideas of our citizens. If elected, I am determined to work diligently to address these challenges and secure a bright future for Tucker.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Tucker and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Yes, housing affordability is indeed a concern in Tucker, as it is in many growing communities. It’s important that we take proactive steps to address this issue and ensure that all residents have access to affordable housing options. Here are some of my ideas to increase the affordability of housing in Tucker: • Diverse Housing Options: One key strategy to address housing affordability in Tucker is to diversify housing options. This involves encouraging mixed-income housing developments that include both affordable rentals and moderately priced homes. By fostering a range of housing choices, we can create more inclusive neighborhoods where residents with varying income levels can find suitable housing. • Developer Incentives: To incentivize the construction of affordable housing, we can explore partnerships with developers. This may include offering tax incentives, reducing permitting fees, or facilitating grants to make affordable housing projects financially feasible. Such incentives can stimulate the development of housing that is accessible to a wider range of residents. • Land Use Policies: Reviewing and potentially revising land use policies is another critical step. By allowing for higher-density housing in suitable areas, we can increase housing supply and potentially lower costs. Careful planning and community involvement are essential to ensure that these changes align with the city’s vision. • Collaboration and Resources: Collaboration is key to success. Partnering with nonprofit organizations specializing in affordable housing can leverage their expertise and resources. Additionally, streamlining approval processes and expediting the development of affordable housing projects can reduce costs and promote construction. These are strategies aim to create a more inclusive and affordable housing market, ensuring that Tucker remains a welcoming and accessible community for all residents.

What will you do to support small businesses in Tucker?

I am deeply committed to supporting small businesses in Tucker, recognizing their vital role in our community’s economic well-being. Drawing from my extensive experience in Human Resources and my active involvement in various boards and committees, I have a comprehensive approach to bolstering our local businesses. Firstly, I believe in streamlining the bureaucratic processes that often hinder small businesses. My HR background has taught me the value of efficient operations, and I will work to simplify permitting and licensing procedures, making it easier for entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses. Small businesses should be encouraged, not discouraged by bad governmental practices. Secondly, collaboration is key to small business success. Tucker’s vibrant community spirit is one of its greatest strengths, and I intend to harness that energy by partnering with groups and associations. Joint marketing efforts and buy local campaigns can boost the visibility of our small businesses and encourage residents to shop locally. Lastly, I’m committed to providing small businesses with the resources they need to thrive. This includes advocating for financial assistance programs like grants and loans to support small businesses particularly during challenging business cycles. By combining streamlined processes, community collaboration, and financial support, I aim to create an environment where small businesses in Tucker can flourish and contributing to our city’s prosperity.

What is your opinion of the current Tucker budget, and are there any changes you would make?

I believe that it is essential to conduct a thorough review of the budget to ensure it aligns with the needs and priorities of our community. If elected, my approach to the budget would involve the following principles: • Transparency: I would advocate for a transparent budgeting process that allows residents to easily access and understand how their tax dollars are allocated. Open budget discussions and citizen engagement are essential to building trust and ensuring accountability. On-line tools can be implemented to educate citizens of the budgeting process as well as provide updates and insights into city spending. • Efficiency: I would work to identify areas where the budget can be optimized for efficiency without compromising essential services. This might involve reviewing expenditures, exploring cost-saving measures, and prioritizing essential services provided by the city. • Community Input: I would actively seek input from Tucker residents and business owners to understand their priorities and concerns. Public feedback should play a significant role in shaping the budget, as it reflects the needs and aspirations of our community. • Long-Term Planning: I would support the development of a budget that not only addresses short-term needs but also considers long-term sustainability. Planning for the future and setting aside funds for critical infrastructure projects and rainy-day reserves is essential to ensure Tucker’s continued growth and prosperity. • Economic Growth: I would explore opportunities to promote economic growth and revenue generation within Tucker, which can alleviate budgetary pressures. Supporting small businesses, attracting new investments, and fostering economic development can have a positive impact on the city’s finances.

Do you think Tucker should form its own police department?

Considering the challenges in staffing police departments, the current presence of the DeKalb County police in Tucker, and the potential financial and logistical complexities of establishing a local Tucker police department, I would carefully assess the situation before deciding on whether to support the formation of a local police department. It is crucial to prioritize the safety and security of Tucker’s residents and businesses. To make an informed decision, I would want to engage in a comprehensive evaluation of the advantages and disadvantages of such a move, while also seeking input from the community to understand their preferences and concerns. Ultimately, my stance on supporting a local Tucker police department would be contingent on a thorough assessment of the community’s needs, the feasibility of staffing and sustaining the department, and the potential benefits it could bring to public safety in Tucker. If elected, I would work collaboratively with residents and stakeholders to make an informed decision that best serves the interests of our community.

What are your thoughts about the Tucker Tomorrow comprehensive plan? What specific goals from the plan are you most interested in? Do you have criticisms of it?

The Tucker Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan is an official statement of the City’s vision for its future. It expresses the Tucker community’s aspirations and goals for its future. I support the plan and appreciate all the hard work that has gone into it. I am most interested in the following goals from the plan: • Bolster the economic base: This goal is important for ensuring that Tucker has a strong and sustainable economy that can support its residents and businesses. By attracting new businesses and supporting existing ones, we can create more job opportunities and strengthen our local economy. • Preserve and improve neighborhoods: This goal is important for maintaining the character and quality of life in Tucker’s neighborhoods. By investing in infrastructure, public safety, and community services, we can ensure that our neighborhoods remain safe, vibrant, and attractive places to live. • Strengthen community and recreational resources: This goal is important for promoting social connections and healthy lifestyles in Tucker. By investing in parks, trails, and community spaces, we can provide more opportunities for residents to engage with each other and to enjoy the outdoors. I have no criticism of the Tucker Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan. By working together and engaging with the community, we can ensure that the plan reflects the needs and aspirations of our residents.

What is your opinion of Tucker Mayor Frank Auman?

Mayor Auman has been an effective leader for the city, but the work is never finished when it comes to running a forward-looking city that the citizens can rely on. Ultimately, as a candidate for city council, I believe that it is important to focus on the issues and challenges facing our community, rather than on individual personalities or political affiliations. I am committed to working collaboratively with all members of our community, including Mayor Auman, to address these challenges and to build a stronger, more vibrant Tucker.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

DeKalb County Schools could benefit from improvements in various areas such as efficient public funding, staffing, compensation, employee benefits, and teaching resources. However, it is important to note that the Tucker community should support their local schools as it is advantageous to have a strong cluster of schools serving our city. I believe that there are opportunities for the city of Tucker and the school district to partner together to improve the learning environment for students. By forming a productive partnership, we can work towards creating a better educational experience for students in Tucker.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Absolutely, transparency and ethics are fundamental to my approach in public service, and I’m committed to upholding these principles if elected to the Tucker City Council. To promote ethics and transparency in government, I have a multi-faceted plan: • Open Communication: I will maintain open lines of communication with the citizens of Tucker. Transparency begins with listening to their concerns and involving them in the decision-making process. I will regularly hold town hall meetings and community forums to ensure that residents have a platform to voice their opinions and ideas. • Accessible Information: I believe that information about government operations should be readily accessible to all residents. I will work to ensure that important documents, decisions, and financial data are easily accessible online. This includes publishing meeting schedules, budgets, meeting minutes, and key performance indicators to keep the public informed. • Ethical Leadership: I will lead by example, adhering to a strict code of ethics and accountability. Upholding high moral standards is crucial in earning the trust of our community. I will ensure that I follow all ethical guidelines and encourage my fellow Council members to do the same. • Public Reporting: I will provide regular reports on our progress in achieving the city’s goals, so residents can see where their tax dollars are going and how the government is performing. My commitment to ethics and transparency in government is unwavering. I believe that by implementing these measures, we can create a government that not only serves the interests of the people but also operates with integrity and accountability, making Tucker an even better place to live and work for all its residents.

City Council Member District 3 Post 2

Simone Pacely

What is your occupation?

Financial Advisor, small business owner

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Hughes Pointe, off of Chamblee Tucker Road.

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I have raised my family here, and I am passionate about our community, especially when it comes to preparing our children for the challenges of the real world. I have fought hard to make it as a black woman in my field, a traditionally male-dominated field. I will be bringing that fight to my job as a councilwoman. It is important to me to listen to the voices that maybe don’t always get heard, and to fight for them, because I know what it is like to have my own voice be dismissed or written off, particularly if you are not part of a particular inner circle.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Providing quality park facilities and programming for our entire community. From youth to seniors, we need enhanced spaces and activities that meet the needs of our diverse residents. Growing our city strategically so that it is responsive to community needs and working to ensure that our growth is sustainable and equitable. Enhancing public safety to ensure that our streets are safer for everyone.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

My professional background sets me apart from the competition. Tucker is lucky to have an attorney council person, several small business owner council members, a councilwoman with a master’s in urban planning, even a public affairs guru, but I am a Financial Planner with a Cum Laude degree in finance and I will bring unique professional expertise and transferable skills to the table that will be a tremendous asset to the team as well as the city.

What is Tucker’s greatest strength?

The greatest strength of Tucker is the diversity of its people. I love that Tucker is a giant melting pot of all ages, races, cultures, and creeds. That carries forward to the businesses that are located here – which are tremendously diversified, which is what you want to see in a thriving local economy. We are blessed that the economy of our city is not dependent primarily upon just one or two businesses / industries. I am really looking forward to being a part of the economic development strategic plan that was passed last year.

What is Tucker’s toughest challenge?

Our greatest challenge here in the City of Tucker is that we cannot just make more land – we are hitting a point with development and housing that we will need to look at redeveloping older, less productive commercial tracts of land with uses that are better suited to our evolving needs. The population within the city center is forecast to decline slightly within the next five years, which can be addressed by rezoning some properties to allow for more live-work opportunities. We must change with the times if we want to see long-term economic growth. That requires someone who can see the big picture when it comes to our financial health, I am that person. All challenges though are opportunities – we need to look at how we can plan for the next 20-30 years, without being pigeonholed in the way things have always been done in the past. It is of paramount importance that we be inclusive of our whole community in this process.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Tucker and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Affordable housing is a problem everywhere within 45-minutes of metro Atlanta, so yes, Tucker has a problem with it as well. I would like for the city to incentivize set-asides by thoughtfully putting in place inclusionary zoning districts for new multifamily construction that would set aside a small percentage of units to be designated as affordable housing. These units would be reserved for people whose incomes are 60-80% of Area Median Income (federal programs exist for this specific purpose). The set-aside units would not need the same luxury interior finishes as perhaps the rest of the housing stock, keeping costs down for developers. Considering the negative population growth that the city center is forecast to see within the next five years, it would also be nice to incentivize some of the disused second-floor spaces along Main Street to be converted for affordable loft apartments – Tucker specifically needs affordable one-bedroom units according to industry surveys. That being said, affordability doesn’t mean just rental housing, but also homeownership. Homeownership is the American dream, but as I watch my own child come into adulthood, it is becoming increasingly out of reach for young adults. We need a strong affordable community here where people will want to age in place, and live, work, play and pray. With that in mind, a need also exists for more single-level housing, which I will advocate for.

What will you do to support small businesses in Tucker?

First off, I will listen. Too many times I feel like elected officials just talk at businesses, but I want to hear their concerns. I want to hear how we can make doing business in the City of Tucker easier, more pleasant, and more profitable, ultimately yielding more tax revenue to the city as well. Then I will do whatever I can legally do to address their concerns, married with the needs of the greater public good. One thing that I love about how the City of Tucker is structured is that all of the councilpersons work on all of the issues for all of the districts. I can work with the other councilpersons to think out of the box for creative solutions for TUCKER. What works in Decatur, Chamblee and Doraville may not work for Tucker’s small businesses. We are just different here, and our small businesses all have different and very specific needs which need to be taken into consideration.

What is your opinion of the current Tucker budget, and are there any changes you would make?

As a new city, Tucker took a conservative approach to budgeting, which is good. The city has experienced great growth, and with that great growth the city has experienced great opportunity. The city runs largely on SPLOST funds, but it also needs to look at other sources of funding, particularly from the state of Georgia and the federal government. One example of an improvement that can be made is that Tucker is getting a $1.2m city Pickleball court, which is all well and fine, but the approval for that could have had some community participation and additional approvals from within the city. We need to ensure that we are not just increasing capital investments, but that we need to be very thoughtful, engaging and inclusive with the community in these efforts.

Do you think Tucker should form its own police department?

I support progressive policing. We have an opportunity as a new city to be very forward-thinking when it comes to setting up our own police department, which I do support, when we can afford that financially. We have a tremendous asset in the DeKalb County Police Department, but they are overworked, and they respond to the worst of the absolute worst / most dire situations because of that. A local force would help a great deal with response time as well. We need local law enforcement that can focus on quality-of-life issues, such as drag racing on our streets, theft, and enforcement issues that Code Enforcement is not equipped to handle. Tucker enjoys a lower crime rate right now than our neighboring communities, but we need to have a conversation as a city, with city leaders and the public that they represent, to discuss what transitioning to a local police force could and would look like.

What are your thoughts about the Tucker Tomorrow comprehensive plan? What specific goals from the plan are you most interested in? Do you have criticisms of it?

As someone who served on the Tucker Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan Team, I LOVE our comprehensive plan and I am so proud of the work that we did together. All of our other plans for the next five years in Tucker flow from this plan. I want to honor our increasing 65+ population, and I am interested in developing housing and activities for this community in particular so that they can age in place. Community engagement is not a one-time checkbox, it is an ongoing process of responsive government.

What is your opinion of Tucker Mayor Frank Auman?

I think Mayor Auman and the council have done well in terms of standing up a new city, and I am so proud of our city, but I took issue with Mayor Auman’s firm “No” stance when it came to a city-wide nondiscrimination ordinance. Thank goodness the entire rest of the council voted for it. I found his position to be embarrassing, especially when he walked out on the vote, and his hard no stance did not make economic sense. All of our adjacent municipalities are better able to market themselves to potential new businesses by having an NDO in place – some businesses require one to be in place when considering whether to open in a particular market. It also frustrates me to see gatekeeping done in our local politics – particularly in terms of who is considered for boards and commissions and how people are appointed. I would like to see more transparency for that process specifically, and for it to be more merit-based than based off of who you know or maybe whose campaign you’ve donated to. The great Shirley Chisolm once said: “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring in a folding chair.” My campaign is basically me bringing my own chair to the table and making sure that there’s room for others.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

Our teachers are overworked, and often underpaid – to absolutely no one’s surprise, but they are doing their best with what they have. This school year the district had difficulty finding enough teachers to staff classrooms in fact, and at one point I am aware that they were considering anyone with a four-year degree for teaching positions in DCSD. These issues are ringing alarm bells for me and other parents in the district. I am so proud though that my child goes to public school and is doing so well there – I just want for other children who will come after them to have the opportunity to have the great quality education that they have benefitted from. I am very much active in DeKalb Schools athletics programs, and the athletics system needs additional funding, desperately. An example that I can give is that the Tucker High School multipurpose practice field still has no lighting, which is a safety hazard. I and other parents have been busy raising awareness and money for this, and other projects not immediately addressed by the DCSD. It would be nice if the district could be able to address safety concerns such as this at Tucker when asked but unfortunately, they have to prioritize resources and spread throughout the entire district. It is up to the Tucker community to “fill in the gaps” and advocate for our schools. Even though the school system is separate from the politics of the city, the school system is the number one reason why people move to a specific area – therefore our school district needs to be as strong as it can be, and it needs input and support from our community in order to achieve that.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I am required to have the highest of ethics by my professional standards in my career, and I would treat my job as councilperson no differently, so yes, I would have the highest ethical standards and strive for transparency. Transparency in our municipal governance could certainly be improved, as I said above, particularly with the way we approach appointments to boards and commissions. I think that councilpersons should also be at least given SOME deference as to these appointments (as is done in other municipalities), rather than the decision being made unilaterally by our mayor – tucker does not have a “strong mayor” form of government, our mayor’s vote in fact counts just the same as each councilperson. Above all, our city governance should be Inclusive and representative of those it governs – I would argue that in its present form it is not, but I am thrilled to see such a diverse slate of candidates running this cycle.

Edgar W. Tingley

This candidate did not respond to our Q&A.

Amy Trocchi

What is your occupation?

Healthcare operations

What is the neighborhood you call home?

Northlake Woods

Can you tell us anything else about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I’ve lived in Tucker for 17 years and I’ve spent almost every one of those years in a leadership position within a volunteer organization, primarily focused on youth, education, arts, and athletics. I’ve raised my family here and would love to spend the next several years helping Tucker take its next successful steps.

If you are elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

1.I’d like to make sure that we continue to attract and retain businesses, which we are already well on the road with the 2022 Economic Development Strategic Plan. 2.I’d like to help the highly successful Parks and Rec department have the facilities they need to support their growing offerings. 3.I’d like to act on the Tucker Comprehensive Plan and follow through with an Arts and Culture Master Plan.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

An election isn’t about me saying why I’m better; it’s about putting myself out there and letting the voters decide who will implement their vision for our city.

What is Tucker’s greatest strength?

Tucker’s greatest strength is its longstanding sense of self and community. When you feel like a community, you can achieve anything.

What is Tucker’s toughest challenge?

Tucker’s toughest challenge is to continue smart growth but not lose the essence of what attracted people to Tucker in the first place. Thankfully I think there are plenty of opportunities for improvement within Tucker that would benefit all of us without sacrificing the small town, accessible aspects of our city.

Do you think housing affordability is a problem in Tucker and, if so, what are your ideas to increase the affordability of housing in the city?

Housing affordability is a nationwide problem, not just Tucker. So, the right thing to do is get a baseline for where we are in our specific area, which we have done in the latest housing study. At first glance, it looks like a way to open the housing logjam we have is to increase the inventory for our retired population who want to stay in Tucker but don’t have anywhere to go. Tucker’s official senior-focused living has 0% vacancy. If they had a place to move from their large, single-family homes, that could free up those homes, allowing younger families to move out of their starter townhomes and apartments into the core family homes, which frees up starter inventory. The study also concluded that Tucker is also the most affordable of the neighboring, comparable cities. This is a complicated problem that will require a series of discussions and decisions on zoning, development, incentives, and the like, and I am open to making the adjustments needed to support a diversity of housing within the city.

What will you do to support small businesses in Tucker?

As I alluded to before, the city has an Economic Development Strategic Plan, written in 2022 in conjunction with the Comprehensive Plan objectives. Tucker is a “make the plan, follow the plan” city, and if you start with the Comprehensive Plan and then delve into the various studies and plans that were offshoots of the Comprehensive Plan, it makes so much sense. The EDSP outlines the types of businesses we have, the types of businesses identified as a need, and the types of industries that are growing that we should try to attract to Tucker. I support the method and content of the EDSP to attract and support small businesses.

What is your opinion of the current Tucker budget, and are there any changes you would make?

Tucker’s budget process – as I understand it – is very well thought out. The Comprehensive Plan forms the basis for the city’s initiatives and collects data by virtue of the studies and plans referenced in the Comprehensive Plan. Those studies and plans are shared with the community. Each impacted department fleshes out the details and the budget and then works with the City Manager, who has a holistic look across all of the departments and works with finance. Once that is formed into a cohesive budget plan, the community has the opportunity to provide more input based on a calendar that must comply with state regulations. How I think about it is if I am in agreement with the Comprehensive Plan (that all citizens have input on) and we are bringing in enough revenue, the budget is the next level of detail in what we already knew was going to happen. I agree with the priorities in the Comprehensive Plan and how the budget provides for those in the current budget.

Do you think Tucker should form its own police department?

Like the housing question, this is a complicated topic to discuss in a Q&A. Crime doesn’t exist in a bubble, so I don’t think we should fool ourselves into thinking a City of Tucker police department would guarantee resolution of all our crime issues. The DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) has resources Tucker would likely never have, like helicopters, SWAT teams, bomb squads, etc. so we would always need an association with DKPD for complicated problems or for problems that originated outside of our city. DKPD currently provides Tucker a reporting structure that has a clear and streamlined escalation path, and we have great relationships with those who watch over our city. However, nationwide and in DeKalb, there are hiring challenges in police departments, so it could be time to look into a mid-range solution where Tucker looks at what Peachtree Corners is doing with a Marshal’s Office.

What are your thoughts about the Tucker Tomorrow comprehensive plan? What specific goals from the plan are you most interested in? Do you have criticisms of it?

I could not be more impressed with the thoroughness of the Tucker Tomorrow comprehensive plan. I am most interested in the vision for outdoor access and safety, so that includes intersection safety, the PATH system, and walkability. I am also interested in the growth of downtown Tucker in terms of public art and arts offerings to make it a place more people want to visit and support.

What is your opinion of Tucker Mayor Frank Auman?

Like every person in leadership positions, our mayor has been involved in some decisions I agree with and some I don’t. That’s just part of being a leader – you can’t make everyone happy with each decision. Overall, I am very proud of Tucker’s progress since we were founded, and Mayor Auman, along with council members past and present, have played a pivotal role in leading Tucker to where we are.

What is your opinion of DeKalb County Schools?

First, I’ll be clear that city employees and city elected representatives have no official authority over any of the DeKalb schools. I have 25+ “kid years” of experience in DeKalb County. My mother attended DeKalb County Schools K-12, and my father’s first job was at Towers HS. I first spoke in front of the board about concerns when I had been a parent in the system for two months and before they had a central office to meet in. That speech led to a local group advocating for a countywide recess policy that allowed for unstructured breaks that previously were not being provided to our kids. Amazing work is being done every day in our school buildings by our remarkable teachers and students. Our educational leadership at the county level should focus on supporting our teachers and students to set them up for success. If not, we will fall back into the same patterns that have plagued the school systems for years. I am proud that Tucker’s schools have a great sense of community, and the city supports their success with a variety of partnerships.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I could not do a job like this without a commitment to ethics and transparency. Your job is to serve citizens; you need to be honest and open when you are a steward of their trust and tax dollars.

