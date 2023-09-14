Celebrate ‘Batman Day’ at Challenges Games and Comics on Sept. 16

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Follow the Batsignal to Challenges Games and Comics on Sept. 16 as the popular local comic book shop marks Batman Day.

Batman Day is an annual event organized by DC Comics.

“On September 16, fans around the world will gather for Batman Day, celebrating their love of DC’s hallmark Super Hero, one of the most enduring characters in popular culture,” the announcement from DC Comics says. “To commemorate this annual tradition, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery are preparing an incredible selection of content and activities to make Batman Day 2023 an incredible experience worldwide!”

This year, the national celebrations include the release of “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Remastered in Ultra 4K,” widely regarded as one of the best Batman films ever made, featuring Mark Hamill as the Joker and the late Kevin Conroy as Batman.

Locally, Challenges is offering the public opportunities to, “Explore the Batcave, test your detective skills, and uncover the secrets of Gotham City.”

Challenges is located inside Northlake Mall, 4800 Briarcliff Rd NE. Suite 1011, Atlanta, GA. The event begins at 12 p.m.

There will be other events going on at Challenges that day, too.

Here’s the full announcement:

Prepare to meet the brilliant comic book writer/author, Greg Burnham, and the Co-Creator of “The Reapers Touch,” Jaron Martin. Get your favorite comics signed and chat with these creative masterminds. Calling all card game enthusiasts! Join us for a thrilling session of “My Hero Academia.” Our knowledgeable LGS Rep, Andy Bowling, will be your guide to mastering the game. Learning has never been this fun! It’s Batman Day, and we’re celebrating in style! Enjoy free comic giveaways and the chance to win fantastic door prizes. It’s a day of adventure and excitement you won’t want to miss!

