Chando’s Tacos is now open in downtown Decatur

Decatur, GA — Chando’s Tacos opened this morning in downtown Decatur.

Chando’s Tacos is located at 254 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur and is open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Owner Lisandro “Chando” Madrigal said the first day in business has been off to a steady start.

“We have been buttoning up [little] details on site this past week and the community has been awesome,” an Instagram post from Chando’s Tacos says. “We feel the excitement.”

In February 2022, Chando’s Tacos announced the opening of its food truck in Decatur. The restaurant received its business license in March 2023, but it took some time for it to open.

Madrigal previously told Decaturish that once the restaurant got through the building and planning review with the city, they had to stabilize business in California before opening the new location in Decatur.

Chando’s Tacos has a few locations in California and recently decided to permanently close a location in the Sacramento, California, area, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Madrigal added that he feels Decatur is a great community and sees a lot of potential in the city.

“We are super excited to be a part of the community and are very sorry this has taken so long to open, but good food is a coming,” he said. “It’s worth the wait. We will see you soon.”

Customers can enjoy Tijuana-style street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and Chando’s own mulitas made with traditional Mexican proteins from all regions of Mexico, Madrigal said.

For more information about Chando’s Tacos, click here.

