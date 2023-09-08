City of Chamblee cuts ribbon on expansion of Rail Trail

Share

This story has been updated.

Chamblee, GA — Chamblee city officials cut the ribbon for the opening of another completed segment of the Chamblee Rail Trail on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The expansion of the trail aims to increase mobility in downtown Chamblee, according to a press release. The plans for the trail include several segments. Segments one, two and three were built about 20 years ago.

According to Urbanize Atlanta, the city has been working for over 20 years to transform the Roswell Junction Railroad line and adjacent properties into a new multiuse trial system.

Construction was recently completed on segments four, and five, and the city officially opened them to the public on Thursday. These sections span from Chamblee Tucker Road to Pierce Drive, and the sidewalk is 12 feet wide.

“Whether walking, running, or biking, trail users will view Downtown Chamblee’s booming development of businesses, housing, restaurants, and the future site of Fish Bolt Park,” the press release states. “To date, the Chamblee Rail Trail is 1.96 miles and now spans from Keswick Drive to Peachtree Road to Pierce Drive.”

Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock shared his excitement for the expansion and added the Rail Trail is part of the city’s livable centers initiative study.

“Twenty-three and half years later…we are completing our half-mile sections four, five, and six that will add to our existing 1.5 miles, so two miles of the Rail Trail is completed,” Mock said.

Bollards were also added to the sidewalk to prevent motorists from driving down the sidewalk.

“I am just tremendously excited,” Mock said. “I see people out here using this trail every day, walking and biking.”

He added that the trail is meant to be a mode of transportation to get residents and visitors from one side of the city to another.

Council Member Jimmy Furst said the expansion is a great start, but the work isn’t done yet.

“If you haven’t seen our master trail plan, we’re going to have 80% of the city connected in about 20 more years,” Furst said. “It’s part of the council’s goals to connect the citizens, to be able to get out of their cars and be able to enjoy the amenities of downtown Chamblee and the rest of the city.”

According to the master plan, the city will add about 20 more miles of trails in the next 20 years, Council Member Elmer Veith added.

The vision of the master plan calls for four zones of trails, including a BeltLine-style loop at the north end of the city, according to Urbanize.

Council Member Leslie Robson has been on the city council for about 16 years and was part of the effort to get the Rail Trail to go underneath Peachtree Boulevard.

“I’m proud of the progress Chamblee has made,” Robson said. “I’m proud that our citizens have backed us on doing this and bringing our city into the present and into the future and setting us up for better modes of transportation, better ways to socialize with each other, and better ways to get some exercise.”

Chamblee resident Devin Hartnett rode a scooter on the newly opened section of the Rail Trail after the ribbon cutting.

“I think it’s great, it’s been a long time coming,” Hartnett said.

