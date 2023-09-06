Clarkston hires interim city manager, disavows contracts signed by previous city manager

Share

Clarkston, GA — Clarkston’s City Council hired an interim city manager on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and disavowed contracts awarded by the previous city manager.

Clarkston appointed Tammi Sadler Jones as the interim city manager. She most recently served as city manager of South Fulton. Clarkston’s City Council voted last month to part ways with Qawiy after weeks of controversy surrounding officers leaving the city’s police department. Since Qawiy left, Finance Director Dan Defnall has served as acting city manager.

Jones told the council she was ready to get to work.

“Managing cities is what I do… I’m looking forward to starting tomorrow, embracing the diversity we have in this community,” Jones said.

The disavowed contracts are with Human Resources Dimensions, Inc., Pivot Path, and Prologic ITS LLC.

At the city council work session on Aug. 29, City Attorney Stephen Quinn said that the contracts were invalid because they were not approved by the city council, the staff did not follow the required bidding process, and they were not reviewed or approved by Quinn as city attorney. However, two of the companies will be paid for work that has already been completed.

Human Resources Dimensions completed a cultural assessment for a contracted amount of $11,000.

Pivot Path had a contract for communication services from July 1 through Dec. 31 in the amount of $59,000 and has invoiced the city $11,007.50 for work completed through the end of July.

The third company, Prologic, presented a quote for $19,423.24, signed by the former city manager, but no purchase order was issued and no products or services have been received.

Quinn said that he would negotiate a settlement with each of the three companies that releases the city from the contracts and pays appropriately for completed work.

In other Clarkston City Council business:

— The council approved an agreement Integrated Science & Engineering, Inc. to conduct the Clarkston Stormwater Utility Digest Review. The total, including aerial imagery, will be $42,760.

— The council approved an agreement with CSX Transportation, Inc. for the Realignment of Northern Avenue to Mell Avenue at Church Street for $20,570.

— The council approved a license to sell beer and wine for M Mart (formerly Thrifttown) at 926 Montreal Road.

— The council allocated another $120,000 of American Rescue Plan Act to its weatherization program. Residents can apply for up to $6,000 per household.

— The council approved a final project list for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) II. Categories include roads, streets, and bridges, recreational and cultural facilities, public buildings, and public safety. Proposed projects include greenways and trails, new sidewalks, and replacement of the Norman Road dam, and a needs assessment for a new city hall.

Here’s a list of projects that could potentially be funded with SPLOST money:

Sara Amis contributed reporting to this story.

