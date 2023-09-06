Decatur City Commission approves agreement for renovations to McKoy Park dugouts

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Sept. 5 regular meeting, approved an agreement with CGS LLC for about $124,329 for renovations to the dugouts at McKoy Park Field.

Parks and Recreation Director Greg White said in a memo that the challenges with the dugouts include damaged roofing, lack of storage, and drainage issues. The dugouts are also a small and cramped space.

“New construction of the dugouts will include a new storage room, locker room, new steps, rails, drainage system, and roofing,” White said. “The project will include new netting as specified to remove the chain link fencing and to repair failing concrete on the bleacher seating area. Dugouts will be used for Decatur Parks and Recreation adult softball and Decatur High School baseball.”

In other business:

– The city commission will issue revenue bonds by the Decatur Housing Authority for the acquisition, rehabilitation, and operation of Philips Tower and Calvin Court.

The city commission approved the issuance of the bonds at its Sept. 6, 2022, meeting. The city will have no financial obligations for the bonds.

There are no financial implications for the city for issuing the bonds, Deputy City Manager David Junger said.

DHA Executive Director Doug Faust said in a memo that the TEFRA authorization expires after 12 months, so the bonds have to be approved again. The project bond financing and low-income housing tax credit application was preliminarily approved by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and closing is scheduled for December 2023.

Philips Tower is located at 218 E. Trinity Place and the multifamily housing bonds would be for $35 million. Philips Tower was built in 1971 and has 219 one-bedroom units. About 30 units may be converted to project-based vouchers.

Calvin Court is located at 479 E. Paces Ferry Road NE in Atlanta, and the multifamily housing bonds would be for $35 million. The property was built in 1970 and is made up of 116 efficiency units and 121 one-bedroom units.

Since Calvin Court is located in the city of Atlanta, DHA will also have to get approval from the Atlanta City Council for the issuance of the bonds. The Decatur City Commission has to approve the bonds since DHA is based in Decatur.

Hallmark Development Partners and SCG Development Partners plan to renovate the property, including interior unit repairs and replacements, exterior work, and repairs and replacements in common areas. The developers have a preliminary budget of about $57 million for Philips Tower and about $60 million for Calvin Court, according to memos from Faust.

Presbyterian Homes of Georgia has owned and managed the properties as affordable housing for a while and will continue to do so long term.

– The city commission also approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Decatur Land Trust to implement the Decatur Home Rehabilitation Program.

The commission approved $300,000 in funding for the program in December 2022. The funding will be disbursed over a three-year period.

“The MOU serves to formalize the terms and conditions under which the DLT will manage all aspects of the ReHAB Program,” Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill wrote in a memo. “The ReHAB Program was created to reduce some of the financial pressures experienced by low-income and legacy property owners by assisting them with major and minor home maintenance projects. The program seeks to enable Decatur’s low-income and legacy property owners to age in place, and remain in safe, accessible homes.”

— The city commission approved a contract with Axon Enterprises, Inc. in the amount of $113,000 to replace the police department’s TASERs. Police Chief Scott Richards said the manufacturer of the department’s current TASERs has discontinued the model being used, so the police department has to upgrade its equipment.

The contract was approved by a vote of 4-1 with Commissioner Lesa Mayer casting the opposing vote.

This story will be updated with additional information from Tuesday’s meeting.

