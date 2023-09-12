Decatur crossing guard recovering at home after hit-and-run; police still investigating

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police say a crossing guard hit at an intersection is recovering at home, but they’re still looking for the driver who hit him.

The crossing guard, identified as Jeffery Smith received non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to the hospital, and is expected to be OK. The driver is facing serious consequences for fleeing the scene.

Sgt. John Bender told Decaturish, “On Monday, September 11, 2023, at approximately 8:19 am, Decatur Police responded to the intersection of South Candler Street and East College Avenue in reference to an accident involving a City of Decatur crossing guard. The accident investigation revealed the crossing guard entered into the intersection at the appropriate time to cross a student across South Candler Streetd.

“A red sedan was turning right onto South Candler Street from East College Avenue. The driver of the sedan failed to yield to the crossing guard and struck the guard. The crossing guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the sedan fled the scene in the vehicle. The City of Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively working on the case and following up on leads. If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.”

The police department said on Sept. 12 that Smith had left the hospital. The department said Smith is, “extremely dedicated to keeping our kids safe here within the City of Decatur.”

“Please keep Mr. Smith in your thoughts and prayers while he continues to grow in strength,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “All of our crossing guards show an unparalleled commitment to the safe arrival and departure of students all around the city each day. Our Criminal Investigation Division is following up on leads in this case in order to hold the party who caused this accident responsible.”

