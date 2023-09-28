Decatur Fire Department rescues cat stuck under a house, wins local internet

Share

Decatur, GA —A local cat got bailed out of a jam on Wednesday, Sept. 27, courtesy of Decatur’s Fire Department.

The cat, named Flip, got stuck in a deep hole in a crawl space under a home. A resident who was “very distraught” called the fire department for help. Three firefighters responded, identified as, Sgt. Coleman, Firefighter Daniels, and Firefighter Rullan.

“[They] were able to crawl under the house and lower a fire hose into the hole, enabling ‘Flip’ to climb out, totally healthy and happy and reunited with his owners who lived nearby,” a social media post from the fire department.

The Facebook post about the rescue won the local internet for the day.

