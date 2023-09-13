Decatur Police announce arrest in hit-and-run crash involving crossing guard

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Sept. 12 announced the arrest of a man accused of striking a beloved school crossing guard on Monday morning.

Police said Alrahman Heath, 38, was arrested around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday by Decatur Police in the 300 block of West Howard Avenue, not far from the crash scene at the intersection of South Candler Street and East College Avenue. He’s facing charges of a hit-and-run and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Bender said an alert Decatur High student witnessed the crash and gave police all the details they needed to make the arrest. The student also rendered aid to the crossing guard, identified as 69-year-old Decatur resident Jeffrey Smith.

Sgt. John Bender said the student “did an excellent job” of providing the details that led to the arrest, including the make and model of the car — a red Chevrolet Cruze — and some description of the driver. Bender said the driver admitted to hitting Smith when he was arrested.

Smith suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at home. The Talley Street Elementary community is organizing care packages and other support for Smith as he recovers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

