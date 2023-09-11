Decatur School Board launching series of community meetings beginning Sept. 12

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur School Board is launching an annual series of board community meetings that will be held three times a year. The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at Decatur High School, following the school board’s regular meeting.

On Tuesday, the board will discuss grading with the community.

“The purpose of the Board Community Meetings is to enhance transparency and two-way engagement between board members and the community,” a press release from City Schools of Decatur states. “Each meeting will feature topics of interest, district updates, and training on the board’s use of goals and guardrails to govern. After presentations, community members will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.”

The other meetings are scheduled for Jan. 23, 2024, and April 30, 2024.

