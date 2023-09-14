Decaturish launches 2023 Fall Fundraiser

Type to search

Decaturish.com Sep 14, 2023
People spread out on the lawn in front of The Solarium for Oakhurst Jazz Nights on April 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decaturish team is asking for your help to continue telling the untold stories of your community.

Last year, our readers gave us $22,000, helping us surpass our fall fundraising goal of $20,000.

We’re setting another goal of $25,000 this year. With your support, we can sustain what we are doing and hopefully expand our coverage. That means more local elections getting covered, more reporters at more meetings, and more articles telling you the stories you care about.

This work isn’t easy, and providing free news isn’t cheap. We pay all our contributors and spend a considerable amount each month just to keep the website running.

While we couldn’t do this without our 2,800 paying subscribers and our supporters in the business community, the extra support we’re asking for this year will ensure we will finish strong as we head into next year. We’re asking once again for you to help us reach our goal and ensure that we can continue this important work. Local news can’t exist without local support. We can’t do this work without you. Support your local news by making a contribution today!

