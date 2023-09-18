DeKalb Board of Health hosting health and wellness festival, vaccination event on Sept. 23

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health is hosting its Passport to Health and Wellness festival and vaccination event on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Board of Health’s Richardson Health Center, located at 445 Winn Way in Decatur, according to a press release.

At this time, the Board of Health has not received the updated COVID-19 vaccine, approved last week by the FDA and the CDC. When the vaccine is available, the Board of Health will provide it.

Three variations of the flu shot will be available – Fluarix, for children six months and older; Flublok for adults 18 years and older, immunocompromised individuals, or those who would like a vaccine that may give a higher level of protection; and Fluzone High-Dose for individuals age 65 years and older.

Anyone receiving a flu shot should bring their insurance information and photo ID. Flu shots are available at no cost with most private insurance and Medicare. If the flu vaccine is not covered, it is available for a low cost. Cash, checks, and credit/debit cards are accepted. To see if your insurance plan is accepted, please call the Board of Health at 404-294-3700.

Diabetes and blood pressure screenings will be available as well during the festival at no cost. There will also be a variety of

board of health and community health resources and vendors, giveaways, and public safety displays.

After the event, flu shots will be available on an appointment and walk-in basis Monday through Friday between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays recognized by the state, at the following regional health center locations:

– Clifton Springs Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur

– East DeKalb Health Center, 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Rd., Lithonia

– North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE, Chamblee

– T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur

For more information about the flu, COVID-19 or the DeKalb County Board of Health’s immunization programs, including onsite worksite or community clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net or call 404-294-3700.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.