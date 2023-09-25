DeKalb Commissioners to hold public hearing on proposed 650-unit development near Chamblee

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for its regular meeting at 9 a.m. at the Maloof Auditorium, located at 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and via DCTV.

During the meeting, the board of commissioners will hold a public hearing on a rezoning application. Lalani Ventures is requesting to rezone the properties located at 3355, 3375, and 3395 Northeast Expressway near Chamblee from OI (Office Institutional) zoning district to HR-3 (High Density Residential) zoning district. In July, the county planning commission deferred the application.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. To view the livestream of the meeting, click here. Public comments may be made in person or submitted by sending an email no longer than one page to

[email protected] which must be received between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on the day of the meeting.Only those emails received during the allotted time may be read aloud. Public comment emails received outside of the allotted time will be included in the public comment record for the next meeting after receipt of those emails. The body of your email must include your first and last name, followed by your address. By submitting an email for public comment at any time, you agree to have your name, address and email entered into the record/minutes. Each in-person speaker must complete a speaker card and present it to the clerk before the beginning of the public comment portion of the meeting.

According to the staff report from the county, plans include demolishing three vacant office buildings on the site and redeveloping the property with two multifamily apartment buildings. In November 2022, the previous applicant, Alpha Residential, proposed building 775 residential units with ground floor retail. Alpha Residential withdrew its application due to market conditions.

The new proposal with Lalani Ventures proposes 650 units that will be a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom rental units, five stories in height, and two parking garages that would be internal to the site. The development will also provide a connection to the Peachtree Creek Greenway. The proposal does not include plans for any retail or commercial units on the ground floor of the development.

“While the proposed development aligns with future land use and zoning goals, the proposal and site plan present a few notable impacts,” the staff report says. “The school district estimates additional students for Henderson Mill Elementary and Lakeside High School, which are both at or over capacity (100.2% and 125.9%, respectively). However, the applicant has stated that the proposed development is not designed for families and while the proposal may generate some additional school-aged children, the numbers will be low. Staff has proposed as a condition to monitor student impacts.”

In other business:

– The commissioners will consider adopting a resolution establishing a police civilian review board in DeKalb County to review and investigate certain complaints against the DeKalb County Police Department and employees.

– The BOC will consider adopting a resolution mandating compost facilities in DeKalb County government buildings by 2024, and releasing a request for proposals for composting services.

– Devon Hudson has requested to a rezone property from NS (Neighborhood Shopping) zoning district to MU-1 (Mixed Use) zoning district to allow for a mixed-use building with live/work and retail/restaurant uses located at 4750 Flat Shoals Parkway.

– The DeKalb Board of Commissioners will consider approving agreements with agencies to use HOME-ARP funding to provide rental assistance or supportive services to the county, HOME-ARP Eligible Qualifying Populations in an amount not to exceed $6,697,504.

– The commission is considering conducting a Redan corridor scoping study that would guide the potential modernization of the Redan Road corridor from Holcombe Road to South Hairston Road. It is recommended that the board award a contract to KCI Technology, Inc. for about $379,000.

– The commissioners will consider approving a resolution to incorporate public art and planting improvements to the DeKalb County Courthouse parking deck renovations.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.