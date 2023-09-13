DeKalb County hosting paper shredding, food distribution events this weekend

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is hosting a paper shredding event and food distribution on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host the paper shredding event from 8 a.m. to noon at the DeKalb County Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station, located at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Greater Decatur, according to a press release.

Residents will be able to dispose of various types of documents, including sensitive personal documents such as old tax records and legal documents. All documents will be shredded onsite, and each participant will be limited to 10 standard-size boxes of paper. Shredding services will be provided by A1 Shredding & Recycling.

The event is free and open only to DeKalb County residents. Proof of residency may be requested.

For more information on this event or any sanitation services, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected] or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.

The county will also host a food distribution in partnership with local faith leaders to give away 5,000 boxes of food. The event will be held on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

The boxes will include fruits, vegetables, and chicken hindquarters. Additionally, residents will receive cookies, fruit juice boxes and cereal.

– Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

– Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

– Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

“Hardworking families continue to struggle to keep food on the table,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County and our faith partners are working hard to provide families relief and lessen the impact of high food prices.”

