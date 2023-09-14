DeKalb County investigates West Nile virus cases in Southwest Atlanta, Lake Claire and North Druid Hills

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health is investigating three cases of humans infected with the West Nile virus.

The first reported case is a man in his late 20s who lives in Southwest Atlanta.

“Additionally, the Board of Health officials are also investigating two additional, yet unrelated West Nile cases in the Lake Claire and the North Druid Hills areas of the county,” the press release says. “Currently, no additional information is available, as the investigations are still ongoing.”

The last time the county had a confirmed human case of West Nile virus was 2020.

“Larvicide application in low-lying areas and storm drains have already taken place in several areas throughout the county, including the area where the case resides,” the press release says. “Larvicide keeps young mosquitoes from becoming flying, biting adults.”

According to the CDC, “West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.”

“It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito,” the CDC says. “Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.”

For more information about West Nile Virus provided by the CDC, click here.

Here’s additional information from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

According to the CDC, no data or scientific evidence suggests that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes, although West Nile and COVID-19 share similar symptoms. Those similarities underscore the importance of having symptoms evaluated by a medical professional, particularly if you’ve recently spent an extended amount of time outdoors without wearing insect repellent. To reduce mosquitoes in and around your home: — Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires. — Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds, and vines. — Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home. To prevent being bitten by mosquitoes: — Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active. — Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions. — Spray clothing with products containing permethrin. Also apply according to label instructions. — Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes. For more information about West Nile Virus, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s Environmental Health division at (404) 508-7900 or visit: https://www.dekalbhealth.net/envhealth/west-nile-virus/

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.