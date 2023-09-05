DeKalb County plans nightly closures of DeKalb Industrial Way

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County plans to close a section of DeKalb Industrial Way from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least three nights starting on Sept. 6.

The closure will be between North Aradia Avenue and East Ponce de Leon Avenue. The county is working to replace damaged water mains.

The county has planned the following detours:

— Traffic traveling eastbound on East Ponce De Leon will be detoured to North Decatur Avenue.

— Traffic traveling westbound on East Ponce de Leon will be detoured to North Arcadia Avenue.

–Traffic traveling eastbound on North Arcadia will be detoured to North Decatur Avenue.

— Traffic traveling westbound on Dekalb Industrial Way will be detoured to North Arcadia Avenue/East Ponce de Leon.

“This work is part of the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II,” a press release from the county says. “Information can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.”

