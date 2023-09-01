[UPDATE] DeKalb County restores water service on Briarcliff Road

Share

UPDATE: DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews have repaired a section of a water pipe along the 2000 block of Briarcliff Road at Lavista Road.

Lanes have been reopened on Briarcliff Road. Customers in the affected area may experience brown water now that water service has been restored, according to a press release.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to run the faucets inside and outside their homes or businesses to clear the internal plumbing. Particles accumulate in the water mains and can be stirred up as valves are operated

and water flow patterns are changed.

Here is our previous story:

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to repair a section of a water pipe along the 2000 block of Briarcliff Road at Lavista Road on Friday, Sept. 1.

The pipe was damaged by a contractor not affiliated with DeKalb County, according to a press release from the county. Customers in the affected area may experience low to no water pressure during the repair. While a portion of a lane on Briarcliff was closed earlier, the lane has been reopened.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the damaged pipe also appeared to cause a portion of Briarcliff Road to collapse on Friday morning.

Traffic was clogged all morning through the area, which connects North Druid Hills to Emory University, Brookhaven and other surrounding areas. It’s not known how many businesses and homes were impacted today as the repair work continues.

During the morning commute, traffic was traveling in one lane, one direction at a time. All lanes have since reopened, according to the AJC.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

