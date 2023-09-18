DeKalb Police resolve standoff near Allgood Elementary

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department peacefully resolved a standoff on Monday that occurred near Allgood Elementary on Sept. 18.

Students were never in danger, but some walkers were not released until police gave the OK.

“Today at approximately 1p.m., DKPD responded to the 500 block of Allgood in reference to a domestic call where the suspect refused to let the victim leave,” a spokesperson for DeKalb Police said. “Responding officers made contact with the victim and suspect in an attempt to get the suspect to let the victim go. The suspect refused and due to the possibility of him being armed, DKPD SWAT was activated and responded to the location. Prior to their arrival, the suspect released the victim but remained inside. The suspect then began to go in and out of the residence. Our SWAT was able to make entry into the location and take the suspect into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.”

DeKalb Schools spokesperson Donald Porter said the incident affected student dismissal at the school.

“Buses were rerouted around the Allgood Road area, and walking students were temporarily held at school until the ‘all clear’ by DeKalb County PD was given,” Porter said.

