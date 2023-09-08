DeKalb School Board considering spending $32 million on HVAC work at four schools

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board is meeting Sept. 11 and is considering a $32 million contract for HVAC work at four schools.

The board meeting starts with a closed-door executive session at 12:30 p.m., followed by the work session and community input meeting at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain and will be streamed online. To view the live stream, click here.

According to the agenda, the school board is considering awarding a contract to Evergreen Construction for HVAC work at Briarlake Elementary School, Early Learning Center, Montclair Elementary School, and Tucker Middle School.

The agenda says, “The award of this contract will provide for a safe and healthy learning environment through the construction of the HVAC and controls replacements.”

Also on the agenda for Monday, Sept. 11:

— The school board will receive an update about the district’s capital improvements project website and Milestone testing data.

— The school board will consider renewing a contract with ADP for payroll processing services. The annual cost of the contract is expected to not exceed $230,000.

— The school board will consider approving a, “District Coaching Framework for school leaders including assistant principals and principals from Rutherford Learning Group Services Agreement in an amount not to exceed $145,150.”

— The school board will consider approving the second year of the two-year agreement with Lexia Learning for reading instruction training. The cost is $397,100.

— The school board will consider authorizing the district to secure transportation services for sixth and seventh grade students to participate in Junior Achievement of Georgia’s programs. The cost is $300,000.

— The school board will consider renewing the Committee for Children Second Step SEL Digital Program license for $206,811. The agenda says, “The Second Step family of programs helps make social-emotional learning (SEL) part of children’s daily lives, in and outside the classroom. When implemented holistically, SEL can create positive systemic change that builds safe learning environments and addresses the needs of children, educators, and communities.”

— The school board will consider purchasing advanced placement exams for $530,000.

— The school board will consider approving a contract with Insight Education Group “for the purpose of creating a robust strategic planning process that will lead to the development of a high-quality Strategic Plan for the DeKalb County School District.” The contract cost is $111,000.

— The school board will consider spending $9.9 million to purchase laptop and desktop computers from Virtucom, CDW-G, and Apple Inc.

— The school board will consider approving the purchase of information and network security services from Dell EMC, Blue Mantis, Layer 3, B2B Technologies, CDW-G, and Integrated Communications Network for $2.4 million.

— The school board will consider the purchase of interactive flat panels from Virtucom, LLC for $11 million.

— The school board will consider awarding a contract for architectural and engineering services to CDH Partners for a district-wide evaluation of high school athletic facilities. The contract is worth $136,500.

— The school board will consider approving a payment for year two of its lease with Evolv Weapons Detection for middle and high schools. The cost is $1.6 million.

— The school board will consider awarding spending $2 million on pressure washing services with the following companies: A-Action Janitorial Services, Autaco Development, LLC and Tribond, LLC

— The school board will consider renewing the the Omnia Partners Cooperative Agreement with KONE, Inc. for elevator repair and maintenance. The contract is worth $750,000.

— The school board will consider awarding a $297,781 contract to Hershey Creamery Company for ice cream products.

— The school board will consider extending a contract with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. (AECOM) and Corporate Environmental Risk Management (CERM) for project management services. The cost is not to exceed $3.2 million.

— The school board is considering $12.2 million in SPLOST budget reallocations: Midvale Elementary School ($5,440,435) and DeKalb High School of Technology-South ($6,787,500). The agenda says the reallocation “will allow the proper funds to be allocated to the necessary project cost code for the construction of Midvale Elementary School and DeKalb High School of Technology-South Major Building System project.”

The agenda item also includes a request for approval of a contract for the projects.

“It is requested that the Board of Education approve the award of RFP No. 23-752-022 to Evergreen Construction, the most responsive and responsible offeror whose proposal is the most advantageous to the Board based on the evaluation factors, for general contractor services for Midvale Elementary School and DeKalb High School of Technology-South for the lump sum amount of $19,360,000,” the agenda says.

— The school board will consider awarding a contract for building envelope construction services to Raymond Engineering for one year. The contract amount is not to exceed $500,000.

— The school board will consider approving the Fiscal Year 2025 Capital Outlay Application to the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), totaling $52,115,602.

“The execution and submission of the FY 2025 Capital Outlay Project Application will result in the DeKalb County School District being eligible to collect the available reimbursement amounts as allowable under the State Capital Outlay program,” the agenda says.

— The school board will consider approving a memorandum of understanding for a $1.2 million donation from the city of Stonecrest “to provide wrap around support and services for the students and staff in the 12 schools located in the City of Stonecrest during FY2024 school year.”

To see the full agenda for the Sept. 11 meeting, click here.

