DeKalb Schools police chief on paid administrative leave after body slamming Redan High student

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools has placed Police Chief Bradley Gober on paid administrative leave following an incident at Redan High.

WSB-TV obtained a video showing Gober body-slamming a student before arresting him. The arrest followed a fight at the school. The student is 17 years old. The student was arrested on obstruction charges and spent a weekend in jail, WSB-TV reported.

DeKalb Schools said it is investigating.

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is aware of a recent video circulating in the media regarding an incident involving DCSD Police Chief Brad Gober,” a spokesperson for the district said. “In keeping with standard operating procedure, Chief Gober has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This standard procedure ensures a comprehensive and impartial assessment of the incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigation is ongoing. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we responsibly address this matter in the best interests of the community and our students.”

