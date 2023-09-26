DeKalb Superintendent Horton, BOE member McGinniss hosting District 2 town halls

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Superintendent Devon Horton and District 2 School Board member Whitney McGinniss are holding two town hall meetings next month.

The first is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Druid Hills Middle School at 6:30 p.m. The middle school is located at 3100 Mt. Olive Drive, Decatur, GA 30033. The second will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Cross Keys High School. The high school is located at 1626 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta, GA, 30319.

The town halls will also be broadcast on DeKalb Schools TV, which you can find by clicking here.

There are no agendas attached to the town hall meeting, and it’s not clear if the public will be allowed to ask questions at that meeting. The public is invited to send questions in advance to: [email protected]

The school board hired Horton in April, and he officially started the job in July.

Here are the flyers for the event:

