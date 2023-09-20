Drew Charter School announces new board of directors members

Share

Atlanta, GA — Drew Charter School has announced the addition of two parents, Teaniese “Tina” Davis and Nicole McClendon, to serve on the school’s Board of Directors.

The appointments were confirmed during the Board’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, according to a press release. Davis and McClendon’s involvement on the board of directors will play a role in continuing to foster a collaborative relationship between the school administration, faculty, parents, and the Drew Community.

In addition to the parent appointments, Drew Charter School introduced two student ambassador roles to the board last year. The Board Student Ambassadors bring a student perspective to the decision-making process. Introducing the student board ambassador roles shows the school’s commitment to educating and equipping students with the ability and opportunity to be leaders in creating a community.

“We believe that our Board of Directors should reflect the diverse voices of our Drew Community,” said Head of School Peter McKnight. “Adding Teaniese Davis, Nicole McClendon, and our two Board Student Ambassadors undoubtedly enriches our discussions and decisions.”

The combined expertise of the new parent board members and the student perspectives brought by the Board Student Ambassadors will play a role in guiding Drew’s continued growth and success, the press release says.

