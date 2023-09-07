Driver flees the scene after smacking into Taqueria Del Sol in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — A driver fled the scene after crashing his truck into Decatur’s popular Taqueria Del Sol restaurant earlier this week.

A reader sent Decaturish a photo showing the damage.

Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said, “On Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at approximately 2:36 pm, Decatur Police responded to a business within the 300 block of West Ponce de Leon Avenue in reference to an accident. The accident investigation revealed the driver of a gray Dodge truck was traveling westbound on West Ponce de Leon Avenue. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the Dodge left the roadway striking the side of the business. The driver of the vehicle then fled the area. No one was injured during the event.”

It’s unclear if police have located the driver.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.