Type to search

East Lake Smiles Celebrates Grand Opening

Business Kirkwood and East Lake Sponsored

East Lake Smiles Celebrates Grand Opening

Sponsored Content Sep 27, 2023
The community came out for the East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry ribbon cutting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
Share

Special promotional content provided by East Lake Smiles. 

Atlanta, GA — East Lake Smiles is a new, state-of-the-art pediatric dental office conveniently located at 2201 Glenwood Avenue. On Sept. 10, the office celebrated its grand opening.

It was a momentous occasion for both Dr. Melissa Brown and the community because the event marked a commitment to serving families by providing top-tier pediatric dental care. The event included numerous guests, including DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran Johnson and Representative Steve Bradshaw’s chief of staff, Alesia Brooks.

Dr. Brown understands that a child’s first dental experience can shape their lifelong attitudes toward oral health. With her gentle and compassionate approach, Dr. Brown’s goal is to reduce dental anxiety in both the caregiver and the child. Having crafted a friendly office atmosphere, creating happy and healthy smiles for children will always be the goal. She takes the time to consult and educate each parent, offering five-star dental care for children from birth to 18 years old. A typical first visit includes a consultation befitting growing mouths, a dental cleaning, and digital X-rays. Dr. Brown customizes an individual treatment plan according to the needs of each patient. Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is available for visits requiring dental treatment.

With a long history in children’s dentistry, Dr. Brown has the experience and knowledge to comfort and treat the growing child. She is an Atlanta native who graduated cum laude from Spelman College. She went on to earn a Doctorate in Dental Surgery from the University of Iowa. After dental school, Dr. Brown gained her certificate in pediatric dentistry in New York at Mount Sinai BronxCare Health System. Dr. Brown gained extensive clinical and didactic pediatric dentistry, behavior management, and dental sedation training during residency. Her accolades include the University of Iowa College of Dentistry Dean’s Leadership Award, BronxCare chief resident, the first recipient of the Sharon L. Holley, DMD Pediatric Dental Resident of the Year Award, and a BronxCare Certificate of Appreciation for Outstanding Leadership in Community Outreach.

Outside of Dentistry, Dr. Brown enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, attending Broadway shows, watching Disney movies, and building Lego masterpieces.

For appointments or inquiries, please visit: eastlakesmiles.com

East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is in the Ella mixed-use community at 2201 Glenwood Avenue SE. 

East Lakes Smiles Pediatric Dentistry’s Dr. Melissa Brown. 

Dr. Melissa Brown (center) welcomed family, friends and the community to a ribbon cutting for East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. 

The community came out for the East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry ribbon cutting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. 

The community came out for the East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry ribbon cutting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. 

The community came out for the East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry ribbon cutting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. 

The community came out for the East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry ribbon cutting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

The community came out for the East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry ribbon cutting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson with Dr. Melissa Brown during a ribbon cutting ceremony for East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

The community gets a look at East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

The community came out for the East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry ribbon cutting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

The community got a look at East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Dr. Melissa Brown gives a tour of East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

The community came out for the East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry ribbon cutting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.