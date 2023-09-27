East Lake Smiles Celebrates Grand Opening

Share

Special promotional content provided by East Lake Smiles.

Atlanta, GA — East Lake Smiles is a new, state-of-the-art pediatric dental office conveniently located at 2201 Glenwood Avenue. On Sept. 10, the office celebrated its grand opening.

It was a momentous occasion for both Dr. Melissa Brown and the community because the event marked a commitment to serving families by providing top-tier pediatric dental care. The event included numerous guests, including DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran Johnson and Representative Steve Bradshaw’s chief of staff, Alesia Brooks.

Dr. Brown understands that a child’s first dental experience can shape their lifelong attitudes toward oral health. With her gentle and compassionate approach, Dr. Brown’s goal is to reduce dental anxiety in both the caregiver and the child. Having crafted a friendly office atmosphere, creating happy and healthy smiles for children will always be the goal. She takes the time to consult and educate each parent, offering five-star dental care for children from birth to 18 years old. A typical first visit includes a consultation befitting growing mouths, a dental cleaning, and digital X-rays. Dr. Brown customizes an individual treatment plan according to the needs of each patient. Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is available for visits requiring dental treatment.

With a long history in children’s dentistry, Dr. Brown has the experience and knowledge to comfort and treat the growing child. She is an Atlanta native who graduated cum laude from Spelman College. She went on to earn a Doctorate in Dental Surgery from the University of Iowa. After dental school, Dr. Brown gained her certificate in pediatric dentistry in New York at Mount Sinai BronxCare Health System. Dr. Brown gained extensive clinical and didactic pediatric dentistry, behavior management, and dental sedation training during residency. Her accolades include the University of Iowa College of Dentistry Dean’s Leadership Award, BronxCare chief resident, the first recipient of the Sharon L. Holley, DMD Pediatric Dental Resident of the Year Award, and a BronxCare Certificate of Appreciation for Outstanding Leadership in Community Outreach.

Outside of Dentistry, Dr. Brown enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, attending Broadway shows, watching Disney movies, and building Lego masterpieces.

For appointments or inquiries, please visit: eastlakesmiles.com

The community came out for the East Lake Smiles Pediatric Dentistry ribbon cutting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.