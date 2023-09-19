Emory University names new executive director of Science Gallery Atlanta

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Office of Research at Emory University has named Alexis Faust as the executive director of Science Gallery Atlanta. She began the position on Sept. 1 and oversees the strategic vision and development of gallery initiatives, including partnerships, community engagement and seasonal exhibitions.

Faust was previously the executive director of Aullwood Audubon, a center of the National Audubon Society, for eight years. She managed operations for programs and activities across the center’s nature center, educational facilities and conservation farm, according to a press release.

“Science Gallery Atlanta has established itself as a premier destination for using art and science to provoke curiosity and action around important social issues,” Faust said. “I am thrilled to join the Science Gallery network and look forward to enhancing our role in the Emory and greater Atlanta communities.”

Faust has also served as president and chief executive officer of Taltree Arboretum & Gardens in Valparaiso, Indiana, and as the executive director of the University of Arizona Science Center.

“Alexis brings deep knowledge and experience to the executive director role,” said Deb Bruner, Emory’s senior vice president for research. “Her passion for bringing together art and science will enable Science Gallery Atlanta to continue to engage the hearts and minds of people in communities across Atlanta and around the world.”

Faust will play a key role in THERMAL, the theme of the 2024 Science Gallery Atlanta exhibition.

“THERMAL will explore the collective role we play in impacting our evolving global and local climates and our responsibility in directing the future of the Earth’s tangible and intangible resources,” the press release states.

