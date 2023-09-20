Fall Fundraiser Update: Decaturish reaches 11% of fundraising goal

Share

The first week of the Decaturish Fall Fundraiser saw readers contribute $2,866.47 toward our newsgathering efforts, about 11% of our overall fundraising goal.

As we wrap up 2023, the Decaturish team needs support from our readers to ensure we can continue telling important stories about your community. To help us out, click here. Last year, our readers gave us $22,000, helping us surpass our fall fundraising goal of $20,000. We’re setting a goal of $25,000 this year.

We are in full swing doing one of the things we do best – covering our local elections. Our forums begin this week and our voters’ guide will be sent out in October. We also expanded our election coverage slightly this year to include races in Chamblee and Brookhaven.

Your support also means more reporters at more meetings and local events, in addition to our in-depth local election coverage.

We can’t do this work without you. Support your local news by making a contribution to our Fall Fundraiser today!

Decaturish is a locally owned publication and our writers are people who live in DeKalb County. For more information about our team, click here.

We cover the communities of Decatur, Avondale Estates, Kirkwood, East Lake, Tucker, Clarkston, and Stone Mountain, and we keep an eye on the DeKalb County School District. We are always working to expand what we do and tell more of the untold stories in our community. If you have any story ideas, please email us at [email protected]