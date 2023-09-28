Final work to be done on Church Street in Decatur beginning Sept. 28

Share

Decatur, GA — The repairs and repaving have been completed on Church Street and Commerce Drive in Decatur. The new pavement striping, pavement markings and signs will be installed throughout the cycle track project area beginning on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The work should take about two weeks, weather permitting. Drivers should drive slowly and carefully and be mindful of roadway conditions, pedestrians, contractors, and work crews, according to a city website. The cycle track part of the project was finished this summer.

The bike and pedestrian improvements on Church Street complete the final segment of dedicated bike travel lanes from the PATH Stone Mountain trail.

The cycle track project includes intersection improvements at Clairemont Avenue and Commerce Drive, as well as Church Street and Commerce Drive to reduce crossing distances and remove vehicle slip lanes. Church Street has been permanently reduced to two lanes, wider sidewalks have been added, and a one-way cycle track, also known as a protected bike lane, has been added on each side of Commerce Drive and Church Street. New trees have been planted along Church Street as well.

On-street parking on Church Street was removed as part of the project.

“Most of the on-street parking will be removed when the cycle track is built on Church Street,” Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon previously said. “There will be [three to four] permanent spaces located right at Glenlake Pool and about 10 permanent spaces just south of Geneva Street, but the cycle track generally will take up the area now used for on-street parking.”

The Decatur City Commission approved the project plans in May 2021. But the project began about 11 years ago. The city went through various rounds of funding options with the Georgia Department of Transportation. When the city had the plans completed a few years ago, it took them the remaining time to obtain all the necessary construction easements, Saxon said at the May 3, 2021, city commission meeting.

Lewallen Construction Company is the general contractor for the over $4 million project and has built the Commerce Drive segment connecting Clairemont with Church. Most of the funding is from grants through the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“Our community transportation plan focuses on active transportation, which is providing transportation facilities like cycle tracks and sidewalks that allow people to get around Decatur without using their car,” Saxon previously said.

He also told Decaturish that the installation of new sidewalks and curbing at Church Street and Commerce Drive had created some ponding. During the repaving work, the pavement was milled and adjusted, so the area would drain properly.

