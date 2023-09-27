First installment of DeKalb property tax is due Oct. 2

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb Tax Commissioner’s Office said it is aware that the U.S. Postal Service is experiencing mail delivery issues and that it may affect payment of property taxes this year.

Payment deadlines are still Oct. 2 for the first installment of property taxes and Nov. 15 for the second installment. Taxpayers who are paying the full amount in one payment must do so by Oct. 2. Payments not received by the due dates may be subject to late fees.

Property owners are being encouraged to consider other payment methods, like using a secure drop-box, paying by phone, paying online, or paying in person.

“The tax office was recently notified by customers that their mailed payments were being returned by the U.S. Postal Service as undeliverable,” Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson said in a press release. “Tax bills are also being returned to this office as undeliverable and the issue, which is actively being researched, is related to a U.S. Postal Service mail sorting error.”

But the tax commissioner’s press release says that “Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the owner of the responsibility to pay taxes due. Taxpayers should contact the office for assistance or access their tax bill online at DeKalbTax.org.”

The payment methods are:

— Online: https://dekalbtax.org/ property-information. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply. There is no service fee for paying by e-Check. — Pay-by-phone: Call 770-336-7500, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Payment does not apply to prior year, delinquent payments. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply. — Drop box: 24-hour drop box available at all three office locations. Payment must be placed in the box by the due date; cash is not accepted. — In person: Central Office located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032; North Office located at 3653 Clairmont Road, Chamblee, GA 30341; South Office located at 2801 Candler Road, Suite 66, Decatur, GA 30034 (South DeKalb Mall).

“This year, City of Tucker property owners will receive a one-time supplemental bill to collect for services taken over by the city as of July 1, 2023,” the tax commissioner’s office says. “This bill is separate from the county property tax bill. City of Brookhaven property owners will receive a one-time supplemental tax bill for an adjustment to the city’s stormwater rate as approved by the mayor and council.”

