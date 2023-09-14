Hartsfield-Jackson airport approves female-focused HERide as rideshare partner

Share

By Hope Dean and Crystal Bui, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced on Wednesday that it has approved the use of HERide, an Atlanta-based and female-focused rideshare company.

HERide allows passengers to request rides, including those to and from the airport, from an app. All its drivers are female and have undergone screening checks and gender sensitivity training, according to HERide.

“At ATL, we are committed to providing an inclusive and secure travel experience for all customers,” Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell said. “The introduction of HERide is a significant step towards fulfilling that commitment and contributes to the welcoming and accommodating environment we provide for everyone who passes through our airport.”

The airport’s partnership with the rideshare company started on Sept. 1, it said.

For some women, getting home safely is a big concern, especially if they’re grabbing a rideshare with a driver they don’t know.

“There’s been times when guys get really like, they want my number. And I’m in their car, so I feel uncomfortable,” explained one woman. “TikTok even has that sound that you can play when you get in a car that feels weird, that you can pretend you’re on the phone with someone.”

Safety and empowerment for women is the new concept behind “HeRide.”

“Our slogan is, ‘Choose to be unbothered,’” said Jillian Anderson, founder of HeRide.

Anderson used to be a driver for Lyft and Uber. Her goal of only having female drivers is to make sure more women are comfortable riding solo.

“One thing I noticed was, a lot of women I would pick up would tell me they were canceling rides until they got a woman driver,” said Anderson.

The HERide app is available for download on mobile devices.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.