Man accused of blowing up North DeKalb Mall ATM indicted in federal court

Share

Decatur, GA — Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, accused of blowing up an ATM at North DeKalb Mall back in March, was indicted in federal court on Sept. 12, according to court records and a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

The indictment in federal court follows an indictment in DeKalb County on similar charges connected to the destruction of the ATM.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office says Jalal is now in federal custody, and his trial in DeKalb awaits the outcome of his trial in federal court.

Jalal’s home has attracted the interest of investigators, who allegedly found eight more pipe bombs in his Decatur home when agents arrested him on April 29, according to a federal complaint. Police in Duluth are also investigating a body found on another property connected to Jalal.

On Tuesday, June 20, numerous police vehicles from Duluth were spotted outside his home, which is near Westchester Elementary School.

A few weeks earlier, on June 2, an attorney contacted Duluth Police and said he was representing a young man who found human remains “on his father’s property” while he was cleaning it.