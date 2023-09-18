MARTA Board of Directors approves CEO’s contract

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Board of Directors has voted to approve the contract of Collie Greenwood as the authority’s general manager and chief executive officer. Greenwood’s employment agreement is retroactive to January 2023 and extends to January 2027, according to a press release.

“I’d like to thank the Board for its support and for allowing me the opportunity to lead MARTA,” Greenwood said. “Since I stepped into this position, I’ve focused on improving service, delivering a better customer experience, and expanding our system to meet the needs of more customers. As we continue this challenging yet critically important work, it’s truly an honor to lead MARTA into an exciting new era.”

The board of directors voted in October 2022 to confirm Greenwood to this position. MARTA selected Greenwood as the replacement for former CEO Jeffrey Parker last year. Greenwood took over as interim CEO after Parker died in January 2022. He previously served as MARTA’s deputy general manager.

Under Greenwood’s leadership MARTA has remained fiscally sound with a balanced budget, no fare increase, and two triple A bond ratings. He has advanced the capital program with a groundbreaking on the region’s first bus rapid transit line and recently oversaw the ratification of a labor agreement that includes a 16% raise, parental leave, and attendance and longevity bonuses, the press release says.

“Collie brings with him decades of transit experience, from the front lines as a bus operator to guiding MARTA out of the pandemic,” MARTA Board Chair Thomas Worthy said. “We’re proud to have him lead MARTA as we embark on the most ambitious expansion and modernization program in our history. Collie brings extensive knowledge and passion for transit to this position, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

Greenwood joined MARTA in July 2019 as chief of bus operations and urban planning and was named deputy general manager of operations in 2021. As deputy general manager, he oversaw all bus and rail operations and helped develop and deliver capital projects. Prior to joining MARTA, Greenwood operated buses and worked his way up to serving as chief service officer with the Toronto Transit Commission.

