McKoy Skate Park in Decatur closed for renovations

Share

Decatur, GA — McKoy Skate Park closed for renovations in Decatur beginning on Monday, Sept. 25.

“We can’t wait to unveil the revamped park and provide you with an incredible skating environment,” the city’s website says. “Collaborating with American Ramp Company, the redesigned park will offer a sleek, durable, and inclusive space. Concrete structures will replace prefabricated ones, catering to both beginners and advanced skaters.”

The city’s public works department has begun taking out the pre-fabricated pieces and the fence at the skate park, said Kim Whatley, facilities and operations manager. Construction of the new elements will begin on Oct. 16.

“We are still working on the final details of the project to evaluate what concrete pieces we currently have that will be able to stay,” Whatley said. “We are keeping in mind the requests of our skate community when making the decision, as well as the quality of the pieces that remain. We will look to put out a final plan as soon as we are able.”

Construction is anticipated to be finished in December.

The Decatur City Commission approved a contract with American Ramp Company for the renovations in 2022 and approved a change order earlier this year bringing the contract amount to $365,000.

Decatur skaters met with city staff and the American Ramp Company in April to provide feedback on what the refresh of the skate park should entail.

The skate park was built in December 2003 with Woodward Equipment, which has since gone out of business and replacement equipment is not available.

In April, White said that the most exciting part of the project has been seeing the Decatur High School Skate Club come forward and make a pitch to the city.

“This is your project. I’m behind the scenes,” White said. “I want this to be a voice for our young people in this community.”

The Decatur Skate Club said the park needs concrete structures instead of prefabricated ones because concrete structures are more durable. The skate club even offered to raise additional money to pay for the needed upgrades.

During the meeting in April, the consensus was a simple design that featured basic elements and would be an option where beginner skaters could learn, but advanced skaters could also have fun.

The skaters were happy to see progress being made on the project.

“We started it because we all skate, and we all go to Decatur,” skate club member Heath Rowland said. “We thought it would be a good idea to have a club that we can all go and meet before we go out and skate after school. We also thought it would be good leverage for the city to get the project going.”

He added that the obstacles in the park need to flow. There’s not much the skate club would like to see remain at the park.

“We would rather get a fresh start rather than having to work around what’s already there because if we leave anything in there, they’re going to have to plan around that,” Rowland said. “You can have all the things you want, but if it’s not in the right position, then you can’t skate it.”

At the Feb. 21 city commission meeting, the skate club, led by Julian Berman, promised to help the city maintain the park.

“We want you to know we are committed to being a strong partner,” Berman said. “We will use and care for the park and help advance this sport in our city among younger kids. If the club had a quality park, we could host workshops to introduce younger kids to the sport and hopefully recruit a few girls. While diverse, we are an all boys club right now. We think we are the first high school skateboarding club in the state of Georgia. We are proud of that.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.