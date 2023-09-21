Neighborhood Ballet opens a new location near Tucker

Share

Tucker, GA — Neighborhood Ballet opened a new location in the Northlake area near Tucker on Sept. 5. This is the fourth location for the dance studio.

The studio teaches technical excellence, artistic expression, and holistic physical and emotional growth, according to a press release.

The new studio is in the Northlake Village Shopping Center, off of Northlake Parkway and Henderson Mill Road and next to SkyZone. The address is 3220 Northlake Parkway Northeast. It will boast a dance studio and dance wear boutique.

The dance wear boutique is open Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“We are absolutely thrilled to infuse the spirit of dance into the vibrant Northlake-Tucker community,” said Rebecca Harman, the founder and artistic director of Neighborhood Ballet and the associated youth company, Rise City Dance. “Our longstanding mission has been to cultivate confidence, discipline, and a profound reverence for the arts within our students. With the inauguration of our fourth location, we are resolute in our mission to continue enriching young lives through the important language of dance and movement.”

Parents and prospective students can expect to see a variety of dance classes tailored to various age groups and skill levels. With classes for dancers 18 months and up, with adult dance programming in the works, Neighborhood Ballet offers a curriculum designed to nurture the distinctive potential of each student.

Neighborhood Ballet has three other locations. Here are the locations:

– Ormewood Park Studio, 749 Moreland Avenue SE, Suite A103, Atlanta, Georgia 30316

– Rise City Annex, 749 Moreland Avenue SE, Suite 201, Atlanta, Georgia 30316

– Grant Park Studio & Boutique, 563 Memorial Drive SE, Suite C, Atlanta, Georgia 30312

The Grant Park Boutique is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information about Neighborhood Ballet and its programs, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.