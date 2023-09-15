Ousted APS superintendent joins Biden administration

Share

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Months after learning her contract would not be renewed, a former Atlanta Public Schools (APS) superintendent has a new job.

Dr. Lisa Herring was informed in June that her contract with APS would not be renewed by the Board of Education. She was initially expected to resume her duties through the end of this school year but was replaced in August.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that Herring will join as a consultant and strategic advisor to the Secretary starting Sept. 18.

“She will help shape the department’s strategy to engage state and local officials,” it said in a news release.

“I am delighted to have Dr. Lisa Herring join us at the Department of Education, a leader whose decades of experience as a teacher and administrator will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris team,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

Cardona said that Herring will “draw upon a professional career that has spanned both rural and urban communities and teaching in both public and private schools to deepen our relationships and collaboration with state and local education leaders.”

“Dr. Herring shares our commitment to accelerating academic recovery in our schools and empowering educators to help students of all backgrounds to find their purpose and fulfill their potential,” Cardona added.

Herring started with APS in July 2020 and held the position for less than three years. She was also recently named the president of the Propel Center, “an innovation and learning hub for the HBCU community,” they said.

