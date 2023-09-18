Phase three of Scott Boulevard water main replacement project will begin on Sept. 18

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Work on the Scott Boulevard water main replacement project will continue on Sept. 18 as construction begins on phase three of the project.

Crews will replace 19,650 linear feet of aging pipelines. The line repair project is expected to last about nine months and be completed in June 2024, barring any weather delays, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the streets that will be affected are Maple Street, East College Avenue, Livingston Place, Craigie Avenue, Forest Boulevard, North Carter Road, Chester Way, Russel Drive and South Columbia Drive.

Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. Residents and drivers in the area should expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours.

Information can also be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

Decaturish has reached out to the county seeking more information about the project.

