(PHOTOS) DeKalb County marks anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Tucker, GA — Victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks were honored during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11.

