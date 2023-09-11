(PHOTOS) DeKalb County marks anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Tucker, GA — Victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks were honored during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11.
A combined Police and Fire Rescue Honor Guard starts the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker at 8:46 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower at 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fire Rescue Honor Guard member Captain Doug Harms plays “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A member of the Dekalb Fire Rescue Honor Guard wears a mourning band on their badge during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lt. Heywood (left) and other members of the Georgia State University Police Honor Guard take part in the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A giant American flag hung from two ladder trucks is reflected in DeKalb Police Major Matt Harden’s sunglasses during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A bandana with flowers, butterflies, and “thank you” on it and other items are placed on the DeKalb County 9/11 Memorial during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ronald Lewis attends the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum (center) salutes during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Police Detective Tonya Bibbs sings the National Anthem during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker First Lady Gaye Auman (left) and Mayor Frank Auman attend the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A member of the DeKalb Police Honor Guard salutes during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. members Susan Turner (front) and Victoria Crosby (behind wreath) accompany Fire Rescue Honor Guard member Battalion Chief Alex Lane to place the wreath at the 9/11 Memorial during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. DeKalb County Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. supplies the wreath for the ceremony each year. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. member Victoria Crosby reads the poem “A Tribute to Heroes” during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston takes part in a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
