(PHOTOS) Salsa on the Square 2023

Decatur, GA — Thousands of people packed the Decatur Square for Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 16. SALSAtlanta gave salsa lessons and more than 30 vendors had authentic Hispanic, food, drink and merchandise. Live music kept the dancing going into the night. More than 4,000 people attended last year. The event is co-sponsored by the Decatur Business Association. Placita Latina has other events highlighting Hispanic/Latinx performances, food and culture planned through Oct. 15 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
People dance into the night during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vivian Vargas, 9, checks out the activity from the Celebration sculpture during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Vivian’s father Roberto Vargas is on the Placita Latina organizing team. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People pack the Decatur Square during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People pack the Decatur Square to dance the night away during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Square is packed with people during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Square is packed with dancers during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The flag of Mexico waves over a merchandise vendor’s tent during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A salsa band plays during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the vendors during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carlos with food vendor La Casa De Los Tacos Al Pastor helps feed hungry festival goers during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Luna Koi, 6 months, checks out the activity during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Spanglish Boutique owner Alicia Reyes poses with some of her merchandise for sale during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
La Mexicana Living Style owner Beatriz Rosas with her merchandise for sale during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ayanna Manga joins the crowd for salsa dancing lessons from SALSAtlanta during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
SALSAtlanta’s director Julian Mejia gives salsa dancing instruction during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carla Santucci smiles while learning some salsa moves from SALSAtlanta during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alyssa and dad Alejandro enjoy the music and dancers during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Liping and Harrison Pritchett said they were enjoying their first Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Liliana smiles while having a snack with her Papa during Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
