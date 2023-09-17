(PHOTOS) Salsa on the Square 2023

Share

Decatur, GA — Thousands of people packed the Decatur Square for Placita Latina’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 16. SALSAtlanta gave salsa lessons and more than 30 vendors had authentic Hispanic, food, drink and merchandise. Live music kept the dancing going into the night. More than 4,000 people attended last year. The event is co-sponsored by the Decatur Business Association. Placita Latina has other events highlighting Hispanic/Latinx performances, food and culture planned through Oct. 15 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

