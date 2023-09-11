(PHOTOS) Splashing, dancing and strolling on West Ponce in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Afternoon showers may have put a damper on some of the activities during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, but the day-long benefit for Decatur Makers carried on with free live music and activities at businesses along West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

