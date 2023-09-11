(PHOTOS) Splashing, dancing and strolling on West Ponce in Decatur

Decatur, GA — Afternoon showers may have put a damper on some of the activities during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, but the day-long benefit for Decatur Makers carried on with free live music and activities at businesses along West Ponce de Leon Avenue.
Josh Burney packs up the beverage stand in front of Farm Burger because of the rain during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Burney is the general manager of Farm Burger in Grant Park. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Marlay House owner Colin Comer squeegees the Irish pub’s parking lot after the rain let up during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Colleen Simon (left) and Stephanie Wansley watch Acoustic Soul perform at The Village Vets during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Acoustic Soul, Curtis (left) on guitar and Angelo on vocals, perform at The Village Vets during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maker Market vendor Sumayya Allen of Wild Earth Mama dabs raindrops off her aromatherapy candles after afternoon rain drenched the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Makers Market vendor Erica Francis of Erica Francis Art waits out the afternoon rain during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Afternoon showers didn’t stop the family fun during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Evacuated because of the rain, the West Ponce Music Stroll Children’s Corner, sponsored by First Christian Church of Decatur, honored the memory of Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. James Brewer-Calvert who died July 18. Photo by Dean Hesse.
BritPop performs a rain-shortened set at The Marlay House during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Nut Shack’s Colin Gardner sells his specialty boiled peanuts in front of The Marlay House during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michael Rivitsky and Chef Megan McCarthy have a pint at The Marlay House during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Makers Board Member Jason Antman demonstrates the Poem Machine during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Alexander completes a circuit at the Decatur Makers activity table during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Art Linton Experience, Art Linton (left), and Harry Jay perform at Mellow Mushroom during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
