(PHOTOS) The 17th annual Kirkwood Wine Stroll

Atlanta, GA — The 17th annual Kirkwood Wine Stroll is in the books. People filled the streets of downtown Kirkwood on Friday, Sept. 15 to sample more than 100 wines at 50 pouring stations while enjoying live music from three different stages. The Kirkwood Wine Stroll is the annual fundraiser of the Kirkwood Business Owners’ Association used to enhance the business districts and help fund other Kirkwood organizations and events.
The Wine Tasting Friends pose for a group photo during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Megan Kiser from The Ballog pours a sample during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Empty bottles are seen close to closing time for the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lisa Cunningham (left) and Danielle Kozik pour for Vin ATL Wine Shop during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People fill the streets of downtown Kirkwood during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People spot the camera and strike a pose during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marlon Davis dances at the Kirkwood Car Wash during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line dance at the Kirkwood Car Wash during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(L-R) Heather, John, Shawn, Deana, and Olive stop for a photo in the middle of Hosea L. Williams Drive during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mint Mobile Detail owners Erin Thomas and David Sessions show what they’re pouring during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashlea Hodge, leasing consultant for The Kirkwood Apartments, blows bubbles during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alyssa Casamento and Ian Krout toast the occasion during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People sip wine and socialize during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(L-R) Gabby Gambino, Will Harrison, Lacy Harrison, and Julia Briley-Harris react while the band Elegant Bachelors performs during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Jamison dances with his light stick while the band Elegant Bachelors performs during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Alayna McLaughlin and Nora Jaquemet show some souvenir-tasting glasses during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(L-R) Volunteer Emily Capps, outreach event manager Brantlee Vickers and volunteer Liz Carlino at the LifeLine Animal Project pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marco and Jimikia get a sample from Soberish during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elegant Bachelors perform a set of 1990s hits during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fu Designs’ James and Elizabeth Murphy pour for a guest during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
