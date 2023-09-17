(PHOTOS) The 17th annual Kirkwood Wine Stroll

Share

Atlanta, GA — The 17th annual Kirkwood Wine Stroll is in the books. People filled the streets of downtown Kirkwood on Friday, Sept. 15 to sample more than 100 wines at 50 pouring stations while enjoying live music from three different stages. The Kirkwood Wine Stroll is the annual fundraiser of the Kirkwood Business Owners’ Association used to enhance the business districts and help fund other Kirkwood organizations and events.

