Placita Latina returns to Decatur beginning Sept. 16

Share

Decatur, GA — Placita Latina is returning to Decatur for a third year to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Events run from Sept. 16 to Oct. 29.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It was created to promote the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic-Americans, from over 30 countries and territories that make up Latin America, according to a press release.

Here is the schedule of events:

– Salsa on the Square will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and is co-sponsored by the Decatur Business Association. There will be a marketplace with over 30 vendors, including food, drink, and merchandise from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. A salsa performance and instruction by Salsatlanta will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and La Choloteca will lead an after-dance party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

– “Rooted in our Latin Heritage,” an artists’ showcase, begins on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 13. Atlanta-based Hispanic artists will be on display daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur Visitors Center. A closing event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. The show is in partnership with the Decatur Arts Alliance and the Carlos Museum at Emory University.

– The Day of the Dead and Haints & Saints Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

“This Day of the Dead style parade begins at the Decatur Cemetery and culminates in the Decatur Square. The parade includes Day of the Dead imagery, along with fun, Halloween vibes, making it a truly multicultural event for everyone,” the press release states. “As in years past, the event team is also working with local businesses with tools they can use to create their own ‘Placita Latina’ specials and mini-events, during the celebration period.”

This year’s Placita Latina team is led by Jon Thompson, founder of Communicad Connect, a non-profit that supports underserved communities in Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic. The rest of the team consists of Luis Abularach, Maria Álvarez, Christy Amador, Arelis Castro-Lopez, Josephine Figueroa, Mary Beth and Hector Gonzalez, Cristina Montesinos, Julia and Julianna Moore, Gabriel Ramirez Susan Sparks, Katie Tripp, Ana Umlauf, Roberto Vargas, Linda Whittle.

“I was born and raised in DeKalb County, and it is an honor to partner with the city of on Placita Latina again in 2023,” Thompson said. “Building on last year’s tremendous success from last year, we are bringing back the events that reflect the diverse cultural expressions and heritage of Latin America, and we invite all of Atlanta to come out and enjoy live music, visual art, food, dance, and authentic Hispanic vendors. My non-profit Comunidad Connect is excited to sponsor Placita Latina, because as our community grows – so does our capacity to generate meaningful change in the lives of others.”

For more information about Placita Latina, click here.

Here are some photos from Placita Latina 2022:

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.