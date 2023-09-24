Police say driver arrested after chase that ran through Oakhurst had a 10-year-old passenger

Share

Decatur, GA — Georgia State Troopers confirmed the agency’s involvement in a chase that went through the Oakhurst neighborhood on Friday evening.

Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. According to police, a 10-year-old boy was a passenger inside the vehicle.

“On Sept. 22, 2023, at 7:57 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department advised the Troop C Radio Room that they were behind a stolen Audi Q7 on Interstate 20 East and called for assistance,” a spokesperson for the Troopers said. “Troopers responded and were able to locate the vehicle and other Atlanta Police Officers as they traveled eastbound on Interstate 20 near Moreland Road. Troopers attempted to stop the Audi and the driver initiated a pursuit.”

The spokesperson said the chase lasted 4.2 miles and ended when the driver turned down a dead-end street and ran on foot, leaving the 10-year-old passenger behind.

“As the driver abruptly stopped, troopers set up a perimeter and the driver was apprehended in the woods,” the spokesperson for the Trooper said.

The Atlanta Police Department is handling the case, and Decaturish has requested a copy of the incident report.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.