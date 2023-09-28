Proposed changes to Garland Avenue and McDonough Street prove contentious

Share

Decatur, GA — A 2020 petition requesting safety improvements to the intersection of Garland Avenue and McDonough Street recently received attention from the City of Decatur.

A trial closure of a slip lane at the intersection, implemented Sept. 5 through Sept. 20, was based on a proposed design that would remove it. A slip lane is a short, curved lane that guides a right-hand turn at an intersection.

Critics of the proposed design say that the city didn’t go through a normal public feedback process and didn’t inform them adequately. Many are unsure why closing the slip lane is necessary.

Advocates of removing the slip lane point out that the College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center is near the intersection, and many families with young children live in the immediate vicinity. Pedestrians and cyclists frequent the intersection.

Deputy City Manager David Junger apologized up front for the relative lack of communication but said several times that the point of the meeting was to get feedback from the people who move through the intersection most often.

Urban designer Kevin Bacon of Toole Design said that slip lanes are intended to make it easier and quicker for cars to turn right and merge into traffic.

Bacon said that it was a concept that originated with highway on-ramps that has filtered back into cities and that quicker and easier isn’t always safer. People are less likely to stop and check for pedestrians, cyclists, and other cars, resulting in more crashes.

Resident Michelle Hughes said that she started the 2020 petition to request safety improvements after a car hit a telephone pole in front of her house. It was the second such crash, but this one occurred at 3 p.m., a peak hour for school children moving through the intersection.

Hughes, an epidemiologist, said that she had no preconceptions about what the improvements must be, but thinks the decisions should be guided by data and what traffic safety experts recommend.

“There’s a science behind this,” Hughes said.

Leah Humpries said that she had been asking for safety improvements along McDonough for 20 years and that the proposed design made sense to her.

“My question is, why this?” Humpries asked, adding that she would like to see a comprehensive plan.



City Engineer Cara Sharer said that she agrees but resources are limited.

“I think it will come, but that’s a larger capital project,” Scharer said, adding, “I don’t have millions of dollars today to do that.”

The discussion was contentious, with people frequently asking Junger, Bacon, and Scharer questions and then interrupting the answers.

Some residents echoed previous feedback about the lack of a crosswalk or a sidewalk on the east side of McDonough, which was included in the information presented by the city.

“I think what we’re asking for is some assurance that you’re going to do something other than just close the slip lane,” said Dave Malkin.

Young resident Theo Hughes raised his hand patiently to speak.



“I would feel safer with the slip lane improvements,” Hughes said.

Calm Decatur board member Patricia Liscio was in attendance. Liscio said that the group was expanded from Calm Candler after the recent incident involving a crossing guard at the intersection of East College Avenue and South Candler Street being hit by a motorist who fled the scene.

“Our priority is to ensure safe and accessible streets and sidewalks for all users regardless of mode of transportation,” Liscio said.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.