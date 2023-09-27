Registration for Madison Avenue Derby closes on Oct. 5

Share

Decatur, GA — The Madison Avenue Derby will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21. The deadline to register as a driver is Oct. 5, or until the event sells out.

This is the 12th year the derby has taken place. This year the beneficiary is Urban Recipe, an organization that addresses food insecurity, according to a press release.

The derby race features soapbox derby style cars that race down Madison Avenue in Decatur. The event has raised more than $300,000 in its first 11 years for local non-profit organizations serving children.

The event is open to the public and free to watch. Derby cars will be on display beginning at noon, followed by racing heats starting at 1 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 11:30 a.m., including Oakhurst Market and the Derby bake sale and merch booth.

An exclusive new derby t-shirt will also debut this year courtesy of Fun with Robots Design Co.’s Brian Manley. T-shirts are available for pre-order through Oct. 4, with a limited number available for purchase at the event.

For more information about the Madison Avenue Derby and to register, click here. To learn more about Urban Recipe, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.