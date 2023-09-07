Share

Update: DeKalb County Police provided the following report about last night’s shooting.

On September 6, 2023, at approximately 10:00pm, DeKalb County Police responded to the area of 1458 Church Street (Comet Pub and Lanes) in reference to a call of an unknown individual discharging a weapon. While on the way to the incident location, it was reported that an individual had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the Ross Dress for Less, located at 2995 North Decatur Road. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated and is in stable condition and expected to survive. Investigation into this incident revealed that multiple businesses and vehicles were also damaged by gunfire. Physical evidence was collected on scene and detectives are working to identify and speak with any possible witnesses to this incident. At this time, we do not believe this was random. If you were in the area around the time of this incident and have any information on this case, please contact 911 or the Homicide Assault Unit directly at 770-724-7850.

Here is our earlier story….

Greater Decatur, GA — A shooting in the parking lot of the Suburban Plaza shopping center injured a man and damaged vehicles, according to media reports.

So far, DeKalb Police have not returned repeated messages seeking information about what happened.

WSB-TV reported that customers at Ross Dress For Less had to dodge bullets by crawling on the floor. A man came inside the store bleeding and asking for help, WSB-TV reported. For the full story, click here.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First reported the shooting also resulted in significant property damage.

“Several cars and businesses were shot up at a Decatur shopping center Wednesday night,” ANF reported. “Glass from shattered windows litters the ground at an OB-GYN office, dental care center, Ross and other storefronts at Suburban Plaza Shopping Center. A number of cars in the parking lot also have flattened tires and windows punched out by gunfire.”

Bowlers at Comet Pub and Lanes were told to stay inside around 11 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

