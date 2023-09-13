Rising Stars and Virtuosos Fill the Concert Hall at the Schwartz Center this Fall

Share

Tickets for the Candler Concert Series open the door to a hidden gem on the campus of Emory University.

Featuring world-class contemporary and classical music performances in the Emerson Concert Hall, the upcoming 2023–2024 season begins with Jamaican-American violist Jordan Bak and the Balourdet Quartet. Named one of the “30 Under 30” rising classical music stars, Bak has already achieved international acclaim as a trailblazing artist and is praised for his radiant stage presence, dynamic interpretations, and fearless power. The evening’s concert features string quintets by Mendelssohn, Mozart, and Brahms.

A mesmerizing a cappella experience through songs of the natural world takes the stage on October 5 as Grammy Award–winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs Music of a Silent World. Giving voice to the otherwise voiceless rocks, stones, trees, and rivers that share this planet with us—while exploring what the world might be like without them—the performance is centered on a new song cycle by Majel Connery written in and about the Sierra Nevada mountains. Woven around this song cycle are arrangements of contemporary works such as Washing of the Water by Peter Gabriel, I Remember by Stephen Sondheim, Stardust by Hoagy Carmichael, and Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell, among others.

Breathtaking music continues with violin virtuoso Midori and Festival Strings Lucerne under the leadership of Daniel Dodds on November 16. This concert features Schumann’s Violin Concerto in D Minor and Beethoven’s Romance in F Major and Symphony No. 7. About this work, Midori says “Beethoven’s determination still provides a model for humankind, leading us to recognize the best in our world as we reach toward the many achievements of which we are all potentially capable. Finding my place, as a musician, interpreting several of Beethoven’s masterpieces, grounds and inspires me today, as we all face many challenges ahead.”

Audiences for the Candler Concert Series are invited to arrive early to enjoy music from Emory student musicians and complimentary soft drinks and snacks. Subscription ticket packages are currently available, offering selections from the Candler Concert Series and the Schwartz Artist-in-Residence Program. Single tickets for all individual performances are now on sale as well. Details are online at schwartz.emory.edu and the box office phone lines are open Monday–Friday, noon–6 p.m at 404.727.5050.