Speed camera in operation on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven during school hours

Brookhaven, GA — The Brookhaven Police Department has begun using RedSpeed automated speed enforcement in response to concerns from residents. A speed detection camera is located at 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven.

The Redspeed automated camera is located on Ashford Dunwoody Road to control school-zone speeding, according to a press release. Only warnings will be issued through Oct. 5.

Beginning on Oct. 6, a Brookhaven police officer will review each citation before issuance.

“We studied several school zones and found that speeding during school hours is an exceptional problem, threatening the safety of our most vulnerable pedestrians,” Police Chief Brandon Gurley said in the press release. “I want to thank St. Martin’s Episcopal School for their cooperation and partnership as we begin this new initiative to curb excessive speeding during school hours.”

The city conducted a traffic volume study in 2019 and also looked at speeding in school zones during school hours. More than 3,000 vehicles were found to be traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit in a single day in three school zones. Of those, 467 took place at St. Martin’s Episcopal School.

School zone fines will be set at $80 for the first violation and $130 for the second during the same calendar year. In addition, real-time alerts will be integrated into Brookhaven’s existing License Plate Reader platform to identify sex offenders, protective orders, and wanted persons for increased safety in school zones.

Violations will only be registered on school days, during the times when classes are taking place. This includes one hour prior to the scheduled start of classes and one hour after classes have concluded.

Here are the activation times for the speed cameras and school zone flasher:

– Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings: Speed camera and school zone flasher activation: 7 – 8:30 a.m. Reduced speed limit: 25 m.p.h. Speed camera trigger: 36 m.p.h. – Wednesday mornings: School zone flasher and speed camera activation: 8 – 9:15 a.m. Reduced speed limit: 25 m.p.h. Speed camera trigger: 36 m.p.h. – Afternoons (Mon-Fri), School zone flasher and speed camera activation: 2:35 – 4 p.m. Reduced speed limit: 25 m.p.h. Speed camera trigger: 36 m.p.h.

The speed limit will return to 40 m.p.h between the specified windows of reduced speeds, which is when school is actively in session. However, the speed camera trigger will remain in effect at 51 m.p.h. during these intervals. The speed cameras will not be enforced after 4 p.m.

“After this camera is fully established, we hope that we can expand this program to other schools in Brookhaven where speeding is a safety issue, like Cross Keys High School and Montgomery Elementary School,” Gurley said in the press release.

