Tucker city manager announces retirement

This story has been updated.

Tucker, GA — Tucker City Manager Tami Hanlin has announced her retirement, which will be effective in January 2024.

She has served as the city manager for about seven years. Hanlin started with the city on June 1, 2016, the first day of operations, and became Tucker’s first direct staff member in November 2018, according to a press release.

The City will work with Mercer Group Associates to begin a nationwide search to identify qualified candidates for the role.

“It would be impossible to overstate Tami’s positive impact on Tucker,” Mayor Frank Auman said. “Every marker of our success in these early years has her imprint on it, and we will miss her steady guidance through every challenge we’ve faced.”

Since becoming the city manager, Hanlin has led the organization from the startup phase to a fully functioning city. She led the startup staff of five through the early days to the current organization of 55 employees. Hanlin was instrumental in laying the foundation for the city, overseeing the creation and implementation of six master plans, including the Comprehensive Plan, Downtown Master Plan, the Economic Development Strategic Plan, Parks Master Plan, Strategic Transportation Plan and the Trail Master Plan.

Some of her accomplishment’s include creating each city department, most recently public works. Other highlights of her career include community events like concerts and movies in the parks, the July 3rd celebration, summer camps and the emerging trail system.

“When you start a city from the first day of operations, you develop a special attachment to the people and organization that no other professional experience can provide. Serving the city of Tucker has been the capstone of my career,” Hanlin said. “I wish to thank the mayor and city council, our residents, and all the members of Team Tucker for the opportunity to serve as your city manager.”

Hanlin’s has had a long career in local government, including working with Johns Creek, Milton and Sandy Springs, Georgia. She began her career in Michigan, where she held several positions in four metro Detroit communities. Hanlin and her husband, Bill, look forward to spending more time with their family, traveling and boating.

