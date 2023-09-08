Tucker High investigates after video claims to show teacher saying ‘I don’t give a f&#! about your kids’

Share

Tucker, GA — Tucker High is investigating the release of two videos on YouTube that purport to show a teacher disparaging students.

Decaturish is not linking to the video because we aren’t able to independently verify its authenticity and context.

Attempts by Decaturish to reach the teacher accused of making the remarks have been unsuccessful.

We were able to verify that a person with the same name as the person in the video works for DeKalb County Schools. Tucker High administrators are taking the video seriously, according to a letter sent to parents, calling the situation “troubling.”

“We are aware of a disturbing video that has recently surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring one of our teachers,” the letter sent to parents on Sept. 8 says. “The video contains abhorrent language and messaging that is deeply troubling to us and many within our school family and community. In response to this situation, we are following our long-established protocols to address the matter appropriately. This includes District, school, and campus security administrators actively looking into the video to understand its basis and context thoroughly. We believe it is essential to determine the complete picture surrounding the unacceptable messages in the video to make informed decisions moving forward.”

The video is posted under an account using the teacher’s name and photo.

The video purportedly shows the teacher admitting to listening to a show while she was on the job.

“I listen to music and stuff sometimes while I’m at work,” the teacher allegedly says.

The man speaking to her says, “What about teaching? You don’t do that?”

“Nah,” the teacher allegedly replies, continuing, “I’ll be like, you kids play on your phone for an hour, I get paid either way.”

Later, the video purports to show the teacher on camera mocking students and parents.

“I don’t give a f&#! about your kids,” the teacher allegedly says. “I don’t know your kids. I don’t give a f&#!.”

The video also purports to show the teacher making racist comments against biracial people. Decaturish will continue to try and reach the person depicted in the video for comment.

Here’s the full letter Tucker High administrators sent to parents on Friday:

Dear Tucker High School Families: As you know, our school places great emphasis on having open lines of communication with our families and community. With this commitment in mind, I am writing to inform you of a troubling situation that has come to our attention. We are aware of a disturbing video that has recently surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring one of our teachers. The video contains abhorrent language and messaging that is deeply troubling to us and many within our school family and community. In response to this situation, we are following our long-established protocols to address the matter appropriately. This includes District, school, and campus security administrators actively looking into the video to understand its basis and context thoroughly. We believe it is essential to determine the complete picture surrounding the unacceptable messages in the video to make informed decisions moving forward. We remain fully dedicated to maintaining a safe and inclusive learning environment for all our students with caring and nurturing educators, administrators, and staff. Tucker High School must- and will- remain a place where everyone feels respected and valued. I understand the anxiety this situation may have caused, and we are taking this incident very seriously. You will be informed once there is a resolution. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any concerns or information that may be helpful in this matter. As always, we appreciate your understanding, patience, and support as we work through this challenging situation together. Sincerely, Eric Parker, Principal

